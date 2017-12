BRADFORD – Newton beat the Bradford girls basketball team 49-26 in a non-conference game on Saturday.

Skipp Miller led Bradford with 9 points in the loss. Also for the Railroaders, Bianca Keener scored 6 points, Emma Canan scored 3, Chelsea Gill scored 3, Cassi Mead scored 3, and Hannah Fout scored 2.

Bradford fell to 2-4 with the loss. The Railroaders will return to action on Dec. 16 against Miami East.