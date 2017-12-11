Arcanum boys basketball team mounts comeback to defeat Russia

ARCANUM – The Arcanum boys basketball team overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Russia 41-38 on Saturday.

Russia led 10-4 through one quarter and extended its lead to 22-7 at halftime. The Trojans cut the Raiders’ lead to 28-25 through three quarters on their way to a 3-point win.

Carter Gray led Arcanum with 12 points. Also for the Trojans, Wills Troutwine scored 9 points, Evan Atchley scored 7, Grant Delk scored 6, Dylan Lumpkin scored 3, Andrew Baker scored 2, and Lane Byrne scored 2.

Jack Dapore and Jordan York both scored 9 points for Russia. Also for the Raiders, Carter Francis scored 7 points, Daniel Kearns scored 6, Evan Monnier scored 4, and Hunter Cohee scored 3.

Arcanum improved to 2-1 with Saturday’s win. The Trojans will play host to Miami East on Friday in a Cross County Conference game.