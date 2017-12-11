Versailles girls bowling team defeats defending state champion Troy

VERSAILLES – The Troy Trojans, the defending Division I state champions, traveled to McBo’s Lanes in Versailles where they were faced with a battle against the Versailles Lady Tiger varsity bowlers on Friday.

The Tigers started the match on fire, scoring 911 as a team, and kept that fire burning as they almost surpassed the single game record in game No. 2 with a score of 1,073. The school record is 1,078, which was set in 2011.

Due to the match being held on a weeknight, the format was two regular games and two baker games only.

The Tiger bowlers individual scores included: Morgan Heitkamp (177, 262), Morgan Barlage (180, 226), Haddi Treon (182, 223), Jena Mangen (192, 190) and Makenzie Berning (180, 182).

“It can be intimidating to face a Division I team who also are the state champions from last season,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said. “The girls came in mentally prepared and kept up with the Trojans shot for shot throughout the regular games. They showed great team support for one another.”

After the two regular games the Lady Tigers held a lead of 66 pins. The Tigers kept their composure, hitting consistent shots and had baker scores of 188 and 197 versus Troy’s 170 and 194.

This was a great victory for the Tigers and provided experience with a high level competitor that will help them as they progress throughout the season and into the tournament.