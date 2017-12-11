Versailles boys bowling team loses to Troy

VERSAILLES – The Troy Trojans traveled to McBo’s Lanes on Friday where they came out ahead of the Versailles Tigers boys bowling team 2,435-2,060.

The Versailles boys came out strong and focused against this tough team, scoring their highest two-game total of the year. Individual scores for the Tigers were: Sam Bensman (246, 165), Luke Shellhaas (204, 178), Brandon Bradley (146, 178), Chad Shimp (155, 160) and Tyler Gehret (131, 136).

“It was good to see the boys keep composure and bowl above average against the high level of competition,” Coach Dewey Ward said. “We gained focus in practice as the week progressed, and it showed in the scores.”

The baker scores were also above average for the Tiger boys with games of 193 and 168 to Troy’s 216 and 142.