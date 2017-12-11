Versailles bowling teams win conference matches

NEW BREMEN – Versailles’ boys and girls bowling teams won West Ohio High School Bowling Conference matches on Speedway Lanes in New Bremen.

The Versailles boys beat Mississinawa Valley 2,428-2,345.

Quayd Pearson led Versailles with games of 155 and 187, Tyler Gehret rolled games of 161 and 158, Luke Shellhaas rolled games of 157 and 156, Sam Bensman rolled games of 146 and 150, Chad Shimp rolled a 133, and Brandon Bradley rolled a 125.

Zac Longfellow led Mississinawa Valley with games of 184 and 191, Mason Hardwick rolled games of 190 and 131, Matt Slyder rolled games of 156 and 145, Lucas Newbauer rolled games of 148 and 127, and Colton Hardwick rolled games of 116 and 147.

Versailles’ girls beat Ansonia 2,188-1,570.

Morgan Barlage led Versailles with games of 132 and 188, Morgan Heitkamp rolled games of 170 and 143, Lindsey Cheadle rolled games of 154 and 144, Makenzie Berning rolled games of 141 and 148, and Haddi Treon rolled a 137.

Lexi Shinn led Ansonia with games of 150 and 136, Rebecca Thornhill rolled games of 107 and 149, Sarah Rhoades rolled games of 89 and 100, A’Tyah Knowles rolled games of 87 and 102, and Megan Troutwine rolled games of 80 and 75.

Mississinawa Valley’s girls lost 1,910-1,755 to Fort Recovery. Payton Reichard led Mississinawa Valley with games of 134 and 179, Audree Weimer rolled games of 180 and 100, Kali Copeland rolled games of 107 and 119, Bailey Emrick rolled games of 99 and 96, and Elizibeth Mangas rolled games of 90 and 99.

Ansonia’s boys lost 2,277-1,755 to New Bremen. Tyler Dishman led Ansonia with games of 125 and 133, Charles Murphy rolled games of 104 and 105, Johnnie Bozarth rolled games of 96 and 105, Dalton Drees rolled a 175, Jacob Longenecker scored a 126, Allen Christman rolled a 116, and Damien Hampton rolled a 106.

The Versailles boys improved to 2-0 in the conference with Saturday’s win while the Ansonia boys fell to 0-1 and the Mississinawa Valley boys fell to 1-1.

Versailles’ girls improved to 1-0 in the conference while the Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley girls fell to 0-1.

The WOHSBC bowling teams will return to action on Saturday at McBo’s Lanes in Versailles. At 9:45 a.m. the Ansonia girls will take on New Bremen, Mississinawa Valley’s girls will face Fort Loramie, and Versailles’ girls will take on Coldwater. At 1 p.m. Ansonia’s boys will face Fort Recovery, the Mississinawa Valley boys will take on Coldwater, and Versailles’ boys will face Minster.

For more information about the WOHSBC, visit the conference’s website at wohsbc.com.

