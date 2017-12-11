Greenville wrestler Austin Lacey wins championship at Edgewood Invitational

TRENTON – Austin Lacey won his weight class and helped lead the Greenville wrestling team to a third place finish in the Edgewood Invitational this past weekend.
Lacey won the 120 pound weight class. He began the tournament by pinning Simon Kenton’s David Hoover in 2:49, he pinned Colerain’s Quandai Davis in 47 seconds, he beat Milford’s Maxwell Ward and then pinned Wilmington’s Sam Eastes in 1:11.
The Green Wave’s Andrew Stachler finished third in the 106 pound division. He pinned Piqua’s Cain Weimer in 1:05, pinned Colerain’s Jordan West in 2:52, was pinned by Edgewood’s Josh Miller in 1:36, pinned Monroe’s Caleb Welsh in 1:35 and beat Colerain’s Jordan West 8-4.
Greenville’s Dean Hurd finished fourth in the 132 pound division. He beat Miamisburg’s Grant Middleton 4-1, pinned Indian Hill’s Brent Krebs in 47 seconds, was pinned by Piqua’s Sam Herndon in 1:54, beat Colerain’s Casey Cronin 7-1 and lost by a 17-0 technical fall to Monroe’s Sam Price.
The Wave’s Jacob Mikesell finished fourth in the 145 pound class. He pinned Franklin’s Tyler Dishun in 1:17, pinned Brookville’s Devon Myers in 4:00, lost 12-7 to Preble Shawnee’s Travis Howard, beat Milford’s Mason Roy 8-1 and lost 8-6 to Simon Kenton’s Richter Morgan.
Greenville’s Jacob Goldsmith finished fourth in the 152 pound division. He pinned Tri-County North’s Josh Finfrock in 1:40, won an 11-1 major decision against Wilmington’s Dalton Garrison, was pinned by Simon Kenton’s Josh Geiser in 1:53, beat Franklin’s Evan Harris 4-2 and lost 5-3 to Troy’s Carlos Quintero.
The Green Wave’s Zane Mancillas finished sixth in the 170 pound class. He pinned Dayton Christian’s Thomas Williamitis in 1:05, pinned National Trail’s Owen Cook in 2:16, pinned Milford’s Justin Bell in 5:36, lost an 18-9 major decision to Franklin’s Gage Johnson, was pinned by Monroe’s Will Striet in 4:05 and lost 12-7 to Troy’s Frankie Hoening.
In the 113 pound division Greenville’s Drayk Kallenberger pinned Little Miami’s Tyler Bradbury in 3:50, was pinned by Miamisburg’s Collin Lovett in 3:28, won a 16-2 major decision against National Trail’s Payton Mann and lost a 20-8 major decision to Hamilton’s Nick Feaver.
In the 195 pound class the Green Wave’s Tytan Grote was pinned by Madison’s Zach Banks in 4:43, pinned Carlisle’s Ernie Bray in 55 seconds, pinned Edgewood’s Nick Herbst in 43 seconds and was pinned by Little Miami’s Grant Frith in 2:03.
In the 126 pound division the Wave’s Michael Cline was pinned by Dayton Christian’s Luke Evans in 1:41, pinned Madison’s Logan Jordan in 1:55, pinned Talawanda’s Arthur De Boer in 44 seconds and lost in a 16-0 technical fall to Little Miami’s Nick Dye.
In the 285 pound division Greenville’s Zachary Foster beat Tri-County North’s Blade Root 8-2, was pinned by Preble Shawnee’s Ty Stevenson in 1:08 and lost 7-5 to Preble Shawnee’s Bryce Abner.
In the 182 pound division the Wave’s Hayden Sharp was pinned by Miamisburg’s Sebastian Beachler in 1:53 and was pinned by Talawanda’s Clayton Detherage in 3:59.
In the 220 pound class the Green wave’s Colton McCartney was pinned by Little Miami’s Ben Blevins in 1:11, pinned Dixie’s Ashton Cassity in 3:54 and lost 7-5 to Piqua’s Lance Reeves.
In the 138 pound division Greenville’s Riley Slade was pinned by Tri-County North’s Chayse Eby in 3:42 and was pinned by Troy’s Carson DeHart in 1:39.
As a team, Greenville finished third out of 28 schools with 141 points. The Wave finished behind champion Miamisburg and runner-up Little Miami.
For complete results from the Edgewood Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/wr/wrevent.php?peventID=31&table=C.
