Greenville girls bowling team finishes 3rd in GWOC North

DAYTON – Greenville’s girls finished third in the North Division at the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s preseason bowling tournament on Saturday at Poelking Lanes South.

Troy finished first in the GWOC North with a total score of 4,163, Vandalia-Butler finished second with a score of 3,934, Greenville finished third with a 2,750, Piqua finished fourth with a 2,739, Sidney finished fifth with a 2,539, and Tippecanoe finished sixth with a 2,516.

The Lady Wave finished 16th overall in the 20-team conference standings head of Piqua, Sidney, Tippecanoe and Trotwood-Madison. Troy finished as the overall conference champion.

Shila Thompson led Greenville’s girls with games of 130, 167 and 158 for a three-game series of 455, finishing 54th overall.

Jenna Netzley finished 55th overall with games of 172, 138 and 142 for a 452 three-game series.

Kelli Kretschmar finished 58th as she rolled games of 153, 166 and 122 for a three-game series of 441.

Kaitlyn Schmidt rolled games of 105 and 102 for a two-game total of 207. Makayla Hess rolled a 104.

Fairmont’s Keirsten Schooler was the top individual girl in the GWOC tournament with games of 227, 216 and 221 for a three-game series of 664.

Greenville’s boys finished sixth in the GWOC North standings with a team score of 3,489. Butler won the divisional championship with a 3,960, Troy finished second with a 3,945, Tippecanoe finished third with a 3,900, Sidney finished fourth with a 3,817, and Piqua finished fifth with a 3,796.

The Greenville boys finished ahead of Miamisburg, Stebbins, West Carrollton and Trotwood-Madison in the conference standings. Beavercreek’s boys won the GWOC championship.

Greenville’s Cullen Blinn finished fourth overall in the individual standings with games of 210, 215 and 255 for a three-game series of 680.

Mark Zeiler rolled games of 228, 188 and 188 to finished 29th overall with a three-game series of 604.

Dylan Stepp rolled games of 161 and 153 for a two-game total of 314. Jordan Miller bowled games of 170 and 127 for a two-game total of 297. Chris Hadden rolled games of 135 and 130 for a two-game total of 265.

Dylan Smith rolled a 154. Cole Miller rolled a 131.

Tippecanoe’s Nick Lanham finished first among the GWOC boys with games of 235, 201 and 268 for a three-game total of 704.

For complete results from the GWOC preseason bowling tournament, visit the conference’s website at gwocsports.com.

By Kyle Shaner

