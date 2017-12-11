Versailles’ Cole Condon sets record at Trotwood-Greenon Invitational swim meet

TROTWOOD – Versailles’ Cole Condon set a meet record on Saturday during the Trotwood-Greenon Invitational, which also included swimmers from Ansonia and Arcanum.

Versailles’ Cole Condon won the boys 50-yard freestyle in a meet record time of 22.34, Versailles’ Clint Morgan finished second in 24.60, Versailles’ Jack Detrick finished ninth in 25.80, and Versailles’ Nathanial Nelson finished 16th in 26.74.

Versailles’ Cole Condon won the boys 50-yard butterfly in 24.37, Arcanum’s Stephen Young finished fifth in 28.27, Versailles’ Stuart Baltes finished 10th in 28.70, Ansonia’s Connor Stachler finished 11th in 28.95, and Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien finished 16th in 30.65.

Versailles’ quartet of Clint Morgan, Stuart Baltes, Cole Condon and Nathanial Nelson finished third in the boys 200-yard medley relay in 1:53.28. Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien, Jimmy Barry, Stephen Young and Cameron Reed finished sixth in 2:00.18. Versailles’ Ryan Subler, Owen Schultz, Jack Detrick and Jarrod Wagner finished 13th in 2:09.22.

The Versailles team of Clint Morgan, Stuart Baltes, Nathanial Nelson and Cole Condon finished third in the boys 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:38.27 while Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien, Jimmy Barry, Cameron Reed and Stephen Young finished fifth in 1:45.78.

Versailles’ Clint Morgan finished fourth in the boys 100-yard freestyle in 54.14, Arcanum’s Stephen Young finished fifth in 55:51, and Ansonia’s Connor Stachler finished 13th in 58.50.

Versailles’ quartet of Sara Cavin, Lauren Menke, Faith Wilker and Bethany Jones finished fifth in the girls 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:13.97 while the Versailles squad of Grace Francis, Hannah Bey, Alexis Jay and Kasidy Dross finished 12th in 2:20.07.

Versailles’ Sara Cavin finished fifth in the girls 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.33, Versailles’ Bethany Jones finished 12th in 29.84, Versailles’ Alexis Jay finished 15th in 30.16, and Versailles’ Lauren Manke finished 16th in 30.53.

Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry finished fifth in the boys 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 33.37, and Versailles’ Jack Detrick finished sixth in 33.49.

Versailles’ Lauren Menke finished fifth in the girls 50-yard breaststroke in 35.93, and Versailles’ Lucy Prakel finished seventh in 38:03.

Versailles’ squad of Sara Cavin, Grace Francis, Faith Wilker and Bethany Jones finished sixth in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:59.04 while Versailles’ Lucy Prakel, Alexis Jay, Lauren Monnin and Lauren Menke finished 13th in 2:05.03.

Versailles’ Stuart Baltes finished ninth in the boys 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:07.95, and Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry finished 12th in 1:09.33.

Versailles’ Faith Wilker finished 10th in the girls 50-yard butterfly in 32.51, Versailles’ Bethany Jones finished 13th in 32.67, and Versailles’ Sara Cavin finished 14th in 32.69.

Versailles’ Ryan Subler finished 11th in the boys 50-yard backstroke in a time of 31.74, and Arcanum’s Cameron Reed finished 15th in 33.51.

Versailles’ Courtney Batten finished 13th in the girls 50-yard backstroke in 37.10

Versailles’ Faith Wilker finished 14th in the girls 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:14.08.

The Versailles girls finished third in the team standings behind champion Bellefontaine and runner-up Minster.

Versailles’ boys finished second as a team behind champion Northmont. The Arcanum boys finished sixth, and Ansonia’s boys finished 20.

