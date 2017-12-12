Greenville offers pre-sale tickets for basketball games

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Athletic Department will have pre-sale tickets available in the high school athletic office for home boys basketball game versus Sidney on Dec. 22 and versus Tri-Village (Hall of Fame) on Jan. 13.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday at Greenville High School.

Tickets for both games will be available at the opponent’s school as well.

Adult tickets are $6 and student and senior citizen tickets are $4 for home games.

For home games: Fans with a Greenville athletic department pass or a boys basketball reserved seat will be guaranteed admission. All other passes must be at the game before a potential sell out. Fans with a pre-sale ticket will be guaranteed admission. There will be a limited amount of purchased tickets or other passes granted admission into these games.

The Sidney game will be a triple header with freshmen tip at 4:30 p.m. The Tri-Village game will be a junior varsity and varsity night with JV tip at 6 p.m. Doors will open for both games no earlier than one hour before first tip.

Reminder for away games pre-sale tickets:

The Greenville Athletic Department has pre-sale tickets available in the high school athletic office for away boys basketball games at Coldwater on Dec. 23 and at Sidney on Feb. 16.

Tickets to Coldwater will be on sale until 4 p.m. Dec. 22. Adult and senior citizen tickets are $6 and student tickets are $4. All tickets at the game will be $7.

Tickets to Sidney will on sale until 3 p.m. Feb. 16. Adult tickets are $6 and student and senior citizen tickets are $4. Greenville encourages all fans planning to attend to purchase a ticket to guarantee admission into the game.