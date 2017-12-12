Tri-Village girls basketball team wins big over Mississinawa Valley

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village broke away from Mississinawa Valley with a 28-7 run in the second quarter Thursday night and went on to a 99-23 Cross County Conference win.

In the opening frame Tri-Village went up 5-0 on a fielder from Maddie Downing and a triple from Lissa Siler.

The Hawks answered on a trey by Olivia Murphy, and moments later Riley Price added another to pull the Hawks within a point, trailing 7-6 in the early going.

The PATS expanded their lead to 13-6 on a couple of open court layups from Emma Printz.

Bailey Johnson scored for the Hawks on a medium-range jumper to keep close before the Patriots had another little run to go up 18-8.

Sidnie Hunt helped the Hawks keep pace on a triple and a fielder at the end of the first quarter to trail 20-13.

“The girls came out ready to play,” Mississinawa Valley girls basketball coach Vance Venesky said. “We had a game plan, and we hit our shots early.”

Tri-Village Coach Brad Gray echoed that, “Mississinawa did a good job in the first quarter handling our pressure, and to their credit hit some shots to keep in the game.”

Freshman Leah Scholl stole the ball and converted a layup to make the score 22-15 in the second quarter, but the Hawks would get no closer the rest of the way.

Tri-Village went on a 13-0 run with Andy Bietry going for 6 points in the run to expand their lead to 35-15.

Siler dropped 9 points and Trisa Porter 6 in the second quarter as the Patriots opened up a 48-20 halftime lead.

“I thought in the second quarter we clamped down with our pressure a little more and sped it up, helping us get some scores in the open floor,” Gray said.

The Patriots were firing on all cylinders in the third quarter with two Patriots, Printz and Downing, scoring 8 points each, Porter had 7 and Siler 6 to build the Patriot lead to 77-21.

“Our starting five did a tremendous job in the third quarter on both ends of the floor holding them to just 1 point while scoring 29,” Gray said.

The Hawks cooled considerably in the second half, struggling against the relentless pressure from Tri-Village and only scoring 1 point in the third quarter.

“Our girls have to learn to play through that,” Venesky said. “We are having some bad experiences early on with full-court presses, and I guarantee we will work on that and continue to work on it until they figure it out.”

In the final stanza, the Tri-Village saw plenty of action with every player in the book scoring in the game as the Patriots went on to a 99-23 win.

“I thought tonight we shared the ball really well, and it showed with all the girls scoring. That’s what you do, find the open person and count on them making the shot,” Gray concluded.

“The difference in the game in the second half is we didn’t hit shots,” Venesky said. “Part of was due to the full-court pressure, and the other part might be because the girls were tired.

“I told our girls they need to remember this, the experience to deal with this is something they have to live, and they were out there trying to compete,” Venesky added. “Games like this is good to help them get that experience.

“We are fully confident this group of girls will be good very soon and things like this will help,” Venesky concluded.

The Hawks got 9 points from Murphy and 8 from Johnson in the loss and fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference. They will be back in action on Saturday when they host St. Henry.

Tri-Village was led by Siler with 22 points, Downing 18, Porter 15 and Printz with 12. The Patriots improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference. The Patriots are back in action on Monday, traveling to Houston.

Box score:

Score by quarters

MV .. 13 … 07 … 01 … 02 – 23

TV … 20… 28 … 29 … 22 – 99

Individual scoring

Mississinawa – Bailey Johnson 8, Sidnie Hunt 6, Riley Price 8, Leah Scholl 2, Olivia Murphy 4 – Totals – 4-4-3/7 – 23

Tri-Village – Foreman 6, Moore 4, Printz 12, Burke 2, P. Bietry 1, Porter 15, A. Bietry 6, Wehr 5, Siler 22, Downing 18, Flory 8 – Totals 4-38-11/18 – 99

