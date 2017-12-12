Greenville boys basketball team loses in overtime to Fort Recovery

GREENVILLE – Greenville lost 79-72 to Fort Recovery in overtime on Dec. 2.

After trailing 16-9 through one quarter, Greenville took a 29-28 lead into halftime. Fort Recovery took a 48-40 lead in the third quarter, but Greenville tied the game at 65-65 to force overtime. Fort Recovery outscored Greenville 14-7 in the overtime period to win by 7.

Tyler Beyke led Greenville with 18 points in Friday’s game. Also for the Green Wave, Kyle Mills scored 12, Noah Walker scored 12, Marcus Wood scored 10, Noah Vanhorn scored 7, Grant Minnich scored 6, Will Coomer scored 5, and Jordan Dill scored 2.

Greenville fell to 0-2 with the loss while Fort Recovery improved to 2-0.