Greenville boys basketball team loses to Troy in GWOC opener

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys basketball team lost its Greater Western Ohio Conference opener 73-33 to Troy on Friday.

Troy led 16-7 through one quarter and 34-12 at halftime. The Trojans increased their lead to 54-22 in the third quarter on their way to the 73-33 win.

Grant Minnich led Greenville with 13 points in Friday’s game. Also for the Green Wave, Marcus Wood scored 9 points, Will Coomer scored 4, Noah Walker scored 4, Noah Vanhorn scored 2, and Tyler Beyke scored 1.

Zach Reichelderfer led Troy with a game-high 18 points. Also for the Trojans, Caillou Monroe scored 9 points, Jacob Martinez scored 8, Eli Palmer scored 8, Adam Gates scored 7, Brayden Siler scored 7, Chris Demeo scored 6, Brenden Kinnel scored 4, Cole Brogan scored 2, Sam Shaneyfelt scored 2, and Austin Stanaford scored 2.

Greenville fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the GWOC with the loss while Troy improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference.