Versailles wrestling team tops Greenville

GREENVILLE – In a matchup of Darke County wrestling teams, Versailles beat Greenville 63-12 on Tuesday night in Greenville.

Versailles won eight of the 11 contested matchups on Tuesday and also won three matches by forfeit.

“We left one or two go, but we battled on some of the close ones,” Versailles coach AJ Bey said. “We’re still climbing the mountain. We’re not where we want to be yet, but we’re working hard to get there.”

Even though his team lost, Greenville coach David Guillozet was happy with the Green Wave’s effort and saw some positive results from the Wave.

“They fought,” he said. “They gave it their all. I’m happy with that. I thought we showed some good things. A couple boys did some really good things as far as takedowns and returning to the mat.”

Versailles led throughout Tuesday’s match, taking a 6-0 lead when Jeffrey Ware won the 285 pound match by forfeit.

Versailles’ Kobe Epperly then beat Andrew Stachler 8-3 in the 106 pound match to put the Tigers up 9-0.

Greenville’s first win of the match came in the 113 pound class when the Wave’s Drayk Kallenberger overcame a deficit late in the third period to beat Trevor Huber 9-8.

“In order to win those close matches, you’ve got to have a lot of stamina so pretty proud of the way of the way they fought and kept going and didn’t give up,” Guillozet said.

Versailles’ Jacob Poling won the 120 pound match by forfeit to make it 15-9 in favor of the Tigers.

Versailles won the next three matches by pin to make it 33-3. Cael Bey pinned Nathaniel Anthony at the 1:29 mark of the 126 pound match, Preston Platfoot pinned Dean Hurd at the 1:37 mark of the 132 pound match, and Kyle Wuebker pinned Riley Slade at the 1:42 mark of the 138 pound division.

Greenville won the next two matches to cut its deficit to 33-12. First Jacob Mikesell won an 8-5 decision against Dalton Didier in the 145 pound class then Jacob Goldsmith pinned Nathan Wagner at the 5:09 mark of the 152 pound division.

Versailles’ Noah Gilmore won the 160 pound match by forfeit then Versailles won the final four matches of the evening with pins. Derek Cavin pinned Zane Mancillas at the 5:09 mark of the 170 pound match, Tyler Gigandet pinned Hadyn Sharp at the 1:07 mark of the 182 pound division, Isaac Grilliot pinned Tytan Grote at the 1:29 mark of the 195 pound class, and Austin Nerderman pinned Zach Foster at the 2:24 mark of the 220 pound division.

In 145 pound exhibition matches, Greenville’s Eriq Cline pinned Versailles’ Jared Thacker in 29 seconds and Greenville’s Joseph Edwards pinned Versailles’ Alex Kaiser in 1:56.

Greenville’s wrestling team will return to action on Thursday at Brookville. The Wave will look to build on some positive results they’ve had so far this season.

“They’ve exceeded my expectations,” Guillozet said of his team. “As young as we are, they’ve definitely put forth the effort and they’re working hard. So pretty proud of them.”

Versailles will return to action on Saturday when it hosts the Versailles Dual Tournament.

“I think we’re performing to where I kind of thought we would,” Coach Bey said of his team’s performance this season. “We’ve got some young kids in the lineup, and they’re doing some young kid stuff, but they’re competing so I’m pretty happy with it right now.”

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

