Greenville bowling teams roll past Trotwood-Madison

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys and girls varsity bowling teams proved they were more than ram tough by winning both their matches against Trotwood-Madison with considerable ease Tuesday evening at Treaty Lanes.

About 25 spectators including bowling aficionado Superintendent Doug Fries witnessed the girls earning their first win 1,510-1,308, which included the all-important baker games.

The boys varsity bowlers exploded for 1,851 points to Trotwood’s 1,044 even before the baker games came into play to remain undefeated at 2-0. The boys defeated Stebbins last week while the girls fell to the Montgomery County squad.

The varsity Lady Wave is very young as they have no seniors, two juniors and four sophomores. They are led by head coach Keith Kretschmar and assisted by Travis Nicholas, who heads up the boys.

Sophomore Meagan Holman sat out one game and then rolled an 89. Sophomore Macayla Hess rolled a 259 series with a 148 high. Sophomore Kelli Kretschmar bowled a 279 series with a 155 high to lead the Wave.

Junior Shila Thompson rolled a 217 series with 123 being her top. Junior Jenna Netzley strolled in with a 261 series with a 131 being her best. Sophomore Kaitlyn Schmidt sat out one game and then struck a 115 game.

“The girls battled and didn’t quit tonight as we stayed positive the entire match,” Coach Kretschmar said. “We are very young, but we are beginning to get things together with a lot of enthusiasm.”

The varsity boys bowling team is much more experienced with three seniors and three juniors much to the delight of Coach Nicholas.

The Wave were led by junior Dylan Smith this night who dialed up a 420 series. Following very closely was senior Cullen Blinn with a 418 mark. Next up was senior Jordan Miller who had a 388 on the 17 lane Darke County lane complex.

Senior Dylan Stepp stepped up his game with a 337 series. Junior Mark Zeller bowled a 233 series. Junior Adam Kermeen catapulted a 161 for his day’s work. Freshman Chris Hadden followed things up with a 127. Also on the experienced squad is sophomore Cole Miller.

“The boys did real well as we had a real good finish,” Coach Nicholas said. “Some of our balls were not so good, but we slugged it out. I am real happy with the outcome as we improved to 2-0 for the season.”

