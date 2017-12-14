Versailles football team named academic all-Ohio by the Ohio High School Football Coach Association

COLUMBUS – The Versailles football team was named academic all-Ohio by the Ohio High School Football Coach Association for the 2017 football season.

Along with the team honor, Versailles seniors Kurtis Rutschilling and AJ Ahrens were named academic all-Ohio as individuals for the 2017 football season.

In order to qualify for the academic all-Ohio honors, individuals must be a senior, must be named first team all-conference, county or all-district and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.60.

Academic all-Ohio teams are selected based on the team’s overall GPA using the top 22 varsity players’ GPAs for the first quarter of the school year.

Other players of local interest to receive academic all-Ohio honors include Sidney’s Isaiah Bowser, Beavercreek’s Bryce Nuese and Beavercreek’s Drew Nanda.

Beavercreek, Miami East, New Bremen, Sidney, Vandalia-Butler and Xenia were among the teams joining Versailles as academic all-Ohio honorees.

Academic all-Ohio

Teams

Perry (Lake County)

Upper Arlington

Huron

Archbold

Seneca East

Newark Catholic

Meadowbrook

Wellston

John Glenn

Eastlake North

Tiffin Calvert

Turpin

Avon

Wapakoneta

Wheelersburg

Canfield

Liberty Benton

Ashland

Solon

St. Francis DeSales (Toledo)

Findlay

St.John’s Jesuit

Wauseon

Chillicothe

St. Francis DeSales (Columbus)

Salem

Glen Oak

Steubenville

Canton McKinley

Canton Central Catholic

Clyde

Rossford

Sylvania Northview

Marlington

Dover

Oakwood

Edgerton

University School

Mayfield

Carey

Jackson

Chagrin Falls

Massillon Washington

Pickerington North

Edgewood

Columbiana

Zanesville

West Holmes

Marion Pleasant

Beavercreek

Plymouth

Dayton Northridge

Champion

Moeller

Maysville

Sidney

Aurora

Gilmour Academy

New Bremen

Bloom Carroll

Teays Valley

Hubbard

Ayersville

Midview

Kirtland

Hudson

Big Walnut

McNicholas

Liberty Center

Revere

Hillsdale

Lucas

Riverdale

Xenia

Bluffton

Symmes Valley

Crestview

Austintown Fitch

Versailles

Chesapeake

Wooster

New Lexington

Indian Creek

Orange

Newark

Boardman

Tuscarawas CC

Fremont Ross

Northwood

Bishop Hartley

Kenston

Vandalia-Butler

Steubenville Catholic

South Central

Indian Valley

Coventry

Painesville Riverside

Blanchester

Lakeview

Cuyahoga Falls

Claymont

Cardinal Stritch

Columbus Grove

Ravenna Southeast

Miami East

Vermilion

Wynford

Fairlawn

St. Mary Central Catholic

Dayton Ponitz

Unioto

Watkins Memorial

Urbana

Individuals

Name School

James Hill Edison

Logan Miller Zanesville

Simon Romine Heath

Max DiLalla Chagrin Falls

Joe Fuchs Canton Central Catholic

Zachary Conkins Teays Valley

Joey Fekete Orange

Sam Accordino Canfield

Quintin Wilson Turpin

Austin Beier St. John’s Jesuit

Dante Landolfi Upper Arlington

Nick DiFiore Chagrin Falls

Isaiah Bowser Sidney

Cole Heinlen Wynford

Cam Dillon Findlay

Tyler Cory Tecumseh

Brendan Talarczyk Oakwood

Clay Mastin Tecumseh

Wyatt Smith Wynford

Jason Benson Chillicothe

Nick Crum Midview

Jackson Deemer Howland

Dave Hullibarger Sylvania Northview

Owen Newlove Wauseon

Elliott Thomas Ravenna Southeast

Enoch Jones Columbus Grove

Ben Zimmerman Archbold

Damian Lanzer Patrick Henry

Skyler Durbin Danville

Josh Jenne Clyde

Gino Pierro Steubenville

Griffin Howell Champion

A J Dobbins Liberty Benton

Angelo Petracci Canfield

Garrett Maiden Nelsonville-York

Justin Peltz Tuscarawas C C

Gavin Waters Licking Heights

Brendon Wampler Clyde

Colin White Big Walnut

Joshua Feyh Teays Valley

Bryce Nuese Beavercreek

Nic Rodriguez Archbold

Nick Cipriano Upper Arlington

Jake Maenz Salem

Danny Moore Crestview

Zach Bezon Salem

Tyler Suboski Hilltop

Will Poling Liberty Benton

Vince Oliver Stuebenville Catholic

Jake Dahlinger Olmsted Falls

Justin Heacock John Glenn

Drew Nanda Beavercreek

Seth Russell New Lexington

Everett Bueter Wauseon

Mike Cassese University

Cade Acitelli Lake Catholic

Brock Martin Seneca East

Jake Sonkin Orange

Sid Caudill Mansfield Sr.

Connor Lewis Chagrin Falls

Conner Long Clyde

Sam Stoll Edison

Gram Dick Bucyrus

Mason Harpster Ashland

Kolston Brewster Perry

Jacob Peteritis Perry

Nathan Price Tuscarawas C C

Jonathan Henson Jefferson Area

Dalton Warne Maysville

Ben Lamoreaux South Central

Will Mnich St. Francis DeSales

Alefosid Saipaia Canton McKinley

Bryson Keeney Wheelersburg

Zach Rogers Lakeview

Connor Mathis Chillicothe

Michael Benson Jackson

Josh Chandler Canton McKinley

Kurtis Rutschilling Versailles

Bobby Carran Orange

Chris Mullins Avon

Dallas Gant St. John’s Jesuit

Nick Meinert John Glenn

Luke Apple Big Walnut

Ethan Schlachter Ayersville

Nick Colley Chillicothe

Max Torbert Avon

Tyler Mickley Danville

Alex Waters Avon

Chase Fisher Fairland

Tyler Speelman Nelsonville-York

Jeff Dunsmore Cardinal Stritch

Bryce Ketner Cardinal Stritch

Simon Roderick Chillicothe

Zach Elenin Hawken

A J Ahrens Versailles

Hayden Makad Perry

Tyreke Smith Cleveland Heights

Kyle Kudla Avon

John Valentine Ashland

Dakota Marlin Coventry

Logan Rooney Urbana

Connor Bates Wellston

Brady Patterson Edison

Cody Baranauskas Perry

J T Caver Solon

Ian Groves Sherwood Fairview

Pablo Garcia Orange

Quinton Powell Glenville

Kamron Knowlton Goings Ashland

Rhen McConaughey LaBrae

Maximus Stienecker Bishop Hartley

Nick Cone Bishop Hartley

Garrett Burns Gallia Academy

Ronell Flowers Richmond Heights

Griffin Ranz Newark

Trey Williams Hillsdale

Ahrens http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_AJ-Ahrens-WEB-2.jpg Ahrens Rutschilling http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Kurtis-Rutschilling-WEB.jpg Rutschilling The Versailles football team was named academic all-Ohio for the 2017 season by the Ohio High School Football Coach Association. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Versailles-WEB.jpg The Versailles football team was named academic all-Ohio for the 2017 season by the Ohio High School Football Coach Association. Photo courtesy of the Versailles Policy

