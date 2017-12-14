Versailles football team named academic all-Ohio by the Ohio High School Football Coach Association

COLUMBUS – The Versailles football team was named academic all-Ohio by the Ohio High School Football Coach Association for the 2017 football season.
Along with the team honor, Versailles seniors Kurtis Rutschilling and AJ Ahrens were named academic all-Ohio as individuals for the 2017 football season.
In order to qualify for the academic all-Ohio honors, individuals must be a senior, must be named first team all-conference, county or all-district and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.60.
Academic all-Ohio teams are selected based on the team’s overall GPA using the top 22 varsity players’ GPAs for the first quarter of the school year.
Other players of local interest to receive academic all-Ohio honors include Sidney’s Isaiah Bowser, Beavercreek’s Bryce Nuese and Beavercreek’s Drew Nanda.
Beavercreek, Miami East, New Bremen, Sidney, Vandalia-Butler and Xenia were among the teams joining Versailles as academic all-Ohio honorees.
Academic all-Ohio
Teams
Perry (Lake County)
Upper Arlington
Huron
Archbold
Seneca East
Newark Catholic
Meadowbrook
Wellston
John Glenn
Eastlake North
Tiffin Calvert
Turpin
Avon
Wapakoneta
Wheelersburg
Canfield
Liberty Benton
Ashland
Solon
St. Francis DeSales (Toledo)
Findlay
St.John’s Jesuit
Wauseon
Chillicothe
St. Francis DeSales (Columbus)
Salem
Glen Oak
Steubenville
Canton McKinley
Canton Central Catholic
Clyde
Rossford
Sylvania Northview
Marlington
Dover
Oakwood
Edgerton
University School
Mayfield
Carey
Jackson
Chagrin Falls
Massillon Washington
Pickerington North
Edgewood
Columbiana
Zanesville
West Holmes
Marion Pleasant
Beavercreek
Plymouth
Dayton Northridge
Champion
Moeller
Maysville
Sidney
Aurora
Gilmour Academy
New Bremen
Bloom Carroll
Teays Valley
Hubbard
Ayersville
Midview
Kirtland
Hudson
Big Walnut
McNicholas
Liberty Center
Revere
Hillsdale
Lucas
Riverdale
Xenia
Bluffton
Symmes Valley
Crestview
Austintown Fitch
Versailles
Chesapeake
Wooster
New Lexington
Indian Creek
Orange
Newark
Boardman
Tuscarawas CC
Fremont Ross
Northwood
Bishop Hartley
Kenston
Vandalia-Butler
Steubenville Catholic
South Central
Indian Valley
Coventry
Painesville Riverside
Blanchester
Lakeview
Cuyahoga Falls
Claymont
Cardinal Stritch
Columbus Grove
Ravenna Southeast
Miami East
Vermilion
Wynford
Fairlawn
St. Mary Central Catholic
Dayton Ponitz
Unioto
Watkins Memorial
Urbana
Individuals
Name School
James Hill Edison
Logan Miller Zanesville
Simon Romine Heath
Max DiLalla Chagrin Falls
Joe Fuchs Canton Central Catholic
Zachary Conkins Teays Valley
Joey Fekete Orange
Sam Accordino Canfield
Quintin Wilson Turpin
Austin Beier St. John’s Jesuit
Dante Landolfi Upper Arlington
Nick DiFiore Chagrin Falls
Isaiah Bowser Sidney
Cole Heinlen Wynford
Cam Dillon Findlay
Tyler Cory Tecumseh
Brendan Talarczyk Oakwood
Clay Mastin Tecumseh
Wyatt Smith Wynford
Jason Benson Chillicothe
Nick Crum Midview
Jackson Deemer Howland
Dave Hullibarger Sylvania Northview
Owen Newlove Wauseon
Elliott Thomas Ravenna Southeast
Enoch Jones Columbus Grove
Ben Zimmerman Archbold
Damian Lanzer Patrick Henry
Skyler Durbin Danville
Josh Jenne Clyde
Gino Pierro Steubenville
Griffin Howell Champion
A J Dobbins Liberty Benton
Angelo Petracci Canfield
Garrett Maiden Nelsonville-York
Justin Peltz Tuscarawas C C
Gavin Waters Licking Heights
Brendon Wampler Clyde
Colin White Big Walnut
Joshua Feyh Teays Valley
Bryce Nuese Beavercreek
Nic Rodriguez Archbold
Nick Cipriano Upper Arlington
Jake Maenz Salem
Danny Moore Crestview
Zach Bezon Salem
Tyler Suboski Hilltop
Will Poling Liberty Benton
Vince Oliver Stuebenville Catholic
Jake Dahlinger Olmsted Falls
Justin Heacock John Glenn
Drew Nanda Beavercreek
Seth Russell New Lexington
Everett Bueter Wauseon
Mike Cassese University
Cade Acitelli Lake Catholic
Brock Martin Seneca East
Jake Sonkin Orange
Sid Caudill Mansfield Sr.
Connor Lewis Chagrin Falls
Conner Long Clyde
Sam Stoll Edison
Gram Dick Bucyrus
Mason Harpster Ashland
Kolston Brewster Perry
Jacob Peteritis Perry
Nathan Price Tuscarawas C C
Jonathan Henson Jefferson Area
Dalton Warne Maysville
Ben Lamoreaux South Central
Will Mnich St. Francis DeSales
Alefosid Saipaia Canton McKinley
Bryson Keeney Wheelersburg
Zach Rogers Lakeview
Connor Mathis Chillicothe
Michael Benson Jackson
Josh Chandler Canton McKinley
Kurtis Rutschilling Versailles
Bobby Carran Orange
Chris Mullins Avon
Dallas Gant St. John’s Jesuit
Nick Meinert John Glenn
Luke Apple Big Walnut
Ethan Schlachter Ayersville
Nick Colley Chillicothe
Max Torbert Avon
Tyler Mickley Danville
Alex Waters Avon
Chase Fisher Fairland
Tyler Speelman Nelsonville-York
Jeff Dunsmore Cardinal Stritch
Bryce Ketner Cardinal Stritch
Simon Roderick Chillicothe
Zach Elenin Hawken
A J Ahrens Versailles
Hayden Makad Perry
Tyreke Smith Cleveland Heights
Kyle Kudla Avon
John Valentine Ashland
Dakota Marlin Coventry
Logan Rooney Urbana
Connor Bates Wellston
Brady Patterson Edison
Cody Baranauskas Perry
J T Caver Solon
Ian Groves Sherwood Fairview
Pablo Garcia Orange
Quinton Powell Glenville
Kamron Knowlton Goings Ashland
Rhen McConaughey LaBrae
Maximus Stienecker Bishop Hartley
Nick Cone Bishop Hartley
Garrett Burns Gallia Academy
Ronell Flowers Richmond Heights
Griffin Ranz Newark
Trey Williams Hillsdale
