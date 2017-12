PLEASANT HILL – Maddie Downing made a pair of free throws with one second remaining on Thursday to lead the Tri-Village girls basketball team to a 49-47 Cross County Conference win against Newton.

Lissa Siler had a game-high 19 points and Trisa Porter had 10 for Tri-Village. Tatum McBride led Newton with 18 points.

Tri-Village improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the CCC with Thursday’s win. The Patriots play at Northeastern on Saturday.