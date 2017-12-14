Franklin Monroe girls basketball team wins at Bethel

BRANDT – Franklin Monroe beat Bethel 51-43 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Franklin Monroe jumped out to a 14-8 first quarter lead and extended its advantage to 28-19 at halftime. The Jets let 40-32 through three quarters on their way to an 8-point victory.

Belle Cable led Franklin Monroe with 17 points on Thursday. Also for the Jets, Corina Conley scored 13 points, Chloe Brumbaugh scored 11 points, Audrey Cable scored 9, and Chloe Peters scored 1. Conley also had 13 rebounds, five steals and three blocks in the win.

Alaina Hawthorn led Bethel with 13 points. Also for the Bees, Klaudia Lowery scored 11 points, Mekanna Gray scored 10 points, Olivia Reittinger scored 8, and Ashley Newton scored 1.

Franklin Monroe improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the CCC with the win while Bethel dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the league.

Franklin Monroe will play host to Covington on Monday.