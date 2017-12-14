Versailles girls basketball team beats New Bremen

VERSAILLES – Versailles doubled up New Bremen 58-29 in a Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Versailles led 20-10 through one quarter and led 33-17 at halftime. The Tigers led 42-27 through three quarters on their way to a 29-point victory.

Danielle Kunk, Caitlin McEldowney and Danielle Winner led Versailles with 11 points each on Thursday. Also for the Tigers, Lindsey Winner scored 10 points, Elizabeth Ording scored 4, Ellen Peters scored 3, Kelsey Custenborder scored 2, Mallory Marshal scored 2, Hailey McEldowney scored 2, and Kami McEldowney scored 2.

Paige Jones led New Bremen with 9 points. Also for the Cardinals, Molly Smith scored 5 points, Jane Homan scored 3, Kelly Naylor scored 3, Macy Puthoff scored 3, Hanna Tenkman scored 3, Kayla Bergman scored 2, and Hannah Kramer scored 1.

Versailles improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the MAC with the win while New Bremen fell to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Versailles will play at Lima Bath on Saturday.