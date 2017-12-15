Greenville swim team places 2nd at Eaton, Tri-Village places 4th

EATON – The weather was cold outside the Preble County YMCA, but the swimming pool was hot with five teams were tearing up the stop watches and the water Wednesday evening.

The Greenville Green Wave splashed and dashed their way to a second place finish overall. They accomplished this by finishing second in the boys and third in the girls division for a total of 59 points to easily outdistance third place Franklin from Warren County.

Greenville was not the only Darke County squad involved in the Invitational as Tri-Village tried its hardest with just three swimmers. The Patriots finished an impressive fourth with 20 points combined in front of a sold out crowd.

The Patriots parlayed great performances from the Morris kids to easily outdistance Cross County Conference foe National Trail. Keeping it all in the family one step further was the fact the head coach is Lee Morris, the Morris trio’s father. Their mother also helps out as she keeps all the stats. Tri- Village finished third in the girls, fourth in the boys and fourth place overall when all the points were added up.

Final point tallies provided by Eaton’s scoring officials in the boys division had Eaton flying home with a victorious 56 points. Greenville came through with 31 for second, Tri- Village pounded the water for 14 markers, Franklin frolicked in with 8 points, and National Trail trailed all with 2 points amassed.

The girls marks show Eaton again taking first place honors with 52 points. Franklin’s girls fired up in the pool and came home with second by 1 point, 29-28 over hard-charging Greenville.

Placing fourth was the Patriots with 6 points. National Trail did not receive any points and finished fifth.

Final combined scoring showcased the host Eaton Eagles again garnering first as they hit triple digits with 108 points. The Green Wave splashed down with 59 counters for second while Franklin’s Wildcats clawed to third place with 37 points. Tri- Village and its terrific Morris trio garnered 20 points for fourth while National Trail was able to get on the scoreboard with 2 points.

Head Coach Lee Morris of Tri-Village talked of his own kids and was very pleased with their performance.

“I am very pleased with four firsts and two seconds,” he said. “The reason we got one second was that we got first in the same event. This was our first high school swim meet of the year, but we will make up for that very quickly with events this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

Head coach Mollie Mendoza of Greenville was generally pleased with the swim meet results.

“Our relay teams need to keep working together with new partners due to our graduation losses from last year,” she said. “I was certainly glad to have our club swimmers back, which added to our depth and scoring. We just need some more practice time as our season progresses.”

