Versailles alumnus Craig Stammen draws interest from the Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI – Versailles alumnus Craig Stammen has drawn interest from the Cincinnati Reds, according to MLB.com reporter Mark Sheldon.

Stammen, a right-handed pitcher, had a 3.14 ERA in 60 games out of the San Diego Padres’ bullpen this past season. In 80 1/3 innings, the 33-year-old Stammen allowed 68 hits and 28 walks while striking out 74.

Stammen has pitched in the majors for eight seasons, the first seven of which were with the Washington Nationals. The Versailles alumnus, who has a career ERA of 3.80, is currently a free agent.

According to Sheldon, Stammen fits the profile of pitchers the Reds want, “someone who is versatile and able to work multiple innings.”

Stammen hasn’t hidden his desire to one day play for the Reds, who were his favorite team prior to beginning his professional baseball career.

“If anything I feel comfortable when I’m here,” Stammen said during an interview in August while in Cincinnati for a series against the Reds. “Even though it’s a visiting ball park I definitely feel comfortable coming here and playing baseball.”

Stammen http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Craig-Stammen-WEB.jpg Stammen

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.