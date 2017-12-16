Versailles wins 4-team swim meet

GREENVILLE – Versailles won the team championships in a four-school swim meet that also included Greenville, Tri-Village and Brookville on Friday at the YMCA of Darke County in Greenville.

Versailles won the girls meet with 124 points, Brookville finished second with 110, and Greenville and Tri-Village tied for third with 28 points each.

Versailles won the boys meet with 96 points, Brookville finished second with 88, Greenville finished third with 79, and Tri-Village finished fourth with 14.

Versailles’ quartet of Courtney Batten, Lauren Menke, Faith Wilker and Grace Francis finished second in the girls 200 yard medley relay in 2:16.94. Versailles’ Kassidy Dross, Payton Berger, Alexis Jay and Deanna Day finished third in 2:19.95. Greenville’s Cassey Bolyard, Hope Schaaf, Maggie Bankson and Kelsie Ruble finished fourth in 2:23.99.

Greenville’s team of Carlos Badell, Tyler Strait, Pablo Badell and Jacob Subler finished second in the boys 200 yard medley relay in with a time of 2:06.35.

Tri-Village’s Edie Morris won the girls 200 yard freestyle in 2:11.84, Versailles’ Sara Cavin finished second in 2:23.87, Versailles’ Deanna Day finished third in 2:32.13, and Greenville’s Hope Schaaf finished seventh in 3:18.73.

Tri-Village’s Aubrey Morris won the boys 200 yard freestyle in 1:58.10, Versailles’ Cole Condon finished second in 1:58.34, Greenville’s Kole Maples finished fifth in 2:35.14, and Greenville’s Zac Davis finished sixth in 2:36.06.

Tri-Village’s Lucie Morris won the girls 200 yard individual medley in a time of 2:22.87, Versailles’ Lauren Menke finished fourth in 2:49.46, and Versailles’ Lucy Prakel finished fifth in 2:51.60.

Greenville’s Pablo Badell won the boys 200 yard individual medley in 2:23.63, and Versailles’ Pete Barga finished third in 2:58.38.

Versailles’ Sara Cavin won the girls 50 yard freestyle in 29.25, Versailles’ Faith Wilker finished second in 29.54, Greenville’s Kelsie Ruble finished eighth in 31.04, and Greenville’s Hope Schaaf finished 19th in 39.23.

Versailles’ Cole Condon won the boys 50 yard freestyle in 23.02, Versailles’ Clint Morgan finished second in 23.84, Greenville’s Enric Sanchez finished eighth in 28.90, and Greenville’s Kole Maples finished 10th in 29.51.

Tri-Village’s Edie Morris won the girls 100 yard butterfly in 1:08.32, Versailles’ Lucy Prakel finished third in 1:17.14, and Versailles’ Kassidy Dross finished fourth in 1:25.79.

Tri-Village’s Aubrey Morris won the boys 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.14, Versailles’ Stuart Baltes finished second in 1:07.17, Greenville’s Carlos Badell finished third in 1:15.33, and Greenville’s Jacob Subler finished fourth in 1:22.42.

Tri-Village’s Lucie Morris won the girls 100 yard freestyle in 58.61, Versailles’ Deanna Day finished third in 1:08.20, Versailles’ Morgan Frederick finished fifth in 1:11.11, and Greenville’s Kelsie Ruble finished sixth in 1:13.15.

Versailles’ Nathanial Nelson finished second in the boys 100 yard freestyle in a time of 1:02.32, Versailles’ Jarrod Wagner finished fourth in 1:05.93, Greenville’s Enric Sanchez finished fifth in 1:06.31, and Greenville’s Zac Davis finished sixth in 1:12.10.

Greenville’s Maggie Bankson finished second in the girls 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:04.47 while Versailles’ Courtney Batten finished third in 7:21.24.

Greenville’s Josh Galloway finished second in the boys 500 yard freestyle in 7:53.18.

Versailles’ quartet of Sara Cavin, Payton Berger, Faith Wilker and Lucy Prakel won the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in 1:59.91. Versailles’ Bethany Jones, Lauren Menke, Alexis Jay and Grace Francis finished second in 2:02.48. Greenville’s Kelsie Ruble, Joy Schaaf, Asia Sykes and Maggie Bankson finished fifth in 2:25.62.

Versailles’ squad of Clint Morgan, Jack Detrick, Nathanial Nelson and Cole Condon won the boys 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.28. Versailles’ Stuart Baltes, Mitchell Huelskamp, Ryan Subler and Jarrod Wagner finished second in 1:46.92. Greenville’s Carlos Badell, Tyler Strait, Enric Sanchez and Jacob Subler finished third in 1:55.67. Greenville’s Josh Galloway, Seth Unger, Zac Davis and Kole Maples finished fifth in 2:09.61.

Greenville’s Maggie Bankson finished second in the girls 100 yard backstroke in 1:13.23, Versailles’ Courtney Batten finished third in 1:21.18, Versailles’ Kari Mangen finished fifth in 1:28.97, and Greenville’s Joy Schaaf finished sixth in 1:47.52.

Versailles’ Clint Morgan won the boys 100 yard backstroke in a time of 1:05.60, Greenville’s Carlos Badell finished second in 1:10.04, Versailles’ Ryan Subler finished third in 1:11.08, and Greenville’s Jacob Subler finished fourth in 1:11.40.

Versailles’ Lauren Menke won the girls 100 yard breaststroke in 1:19.26, and Versailles’ Payton Berger finished third in 1:26.51.

Greenville’s Pablo Badell won the boys 100 yard breaststroke in 1:13.42, Versailles’ Jack Detrick finished second in 1:20.57, Versailles’ Owen Schultz finished fifth in 1:28.19, and Greenville’s Tyler Strait finished sixth in 1:29.54.

Versailles’ team of Lucy Prakel, Bethany Jones, Deanna Day and Sara Cavin won the girls 400 yard freestyle relay in 4:32.21. Versailles’ Morgan Frederick, Chloe Francis, Courtney Batten and Kassidy Dross finished third in 5:01.81.

Versailles’ quartet of Clint Morgan, Jarrod Wagner, Nathanial Nelson and Cole Condon won the boys 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:59.07. Greenville’s Zac Davis, Kole Maples, Josh Galloway and Pablo Badell finished third in 4:44.81. Versailles’ Pete Barga, Owen Schultz, Ethan Davis and Jarrett Petitjean finished fourth in 5:06.15. Greenville’s Enric Sanchez, Aaron Suter, Seth Unger and Josh Schrock finished fifth in 5:19.61.

Greenville, Tri-Village swimmers also compete

