Versailles’ Kami McEldowney, Greenville’s Austin Lacey named athletes of the week

This week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week are Greenville wrestler Austin Lacey and Versailles girls basketball player Kami McEldowney.

McEldowney reached a career milestone in Versailles’ win against Delphos St. John’s, scoring her 1,000th career point.

The 1,000 career points was the latest achievement for McEldowney, who also was named the MVP of the 30th annual Bill Burkett Tournament earlier this season.

“Kami is a great leader for us on and off the court,” Versailles girls basketball coach Jacki Stonebraker said. “She has exceptional court vision and plays with tenacity on defense.”

For the season McEldowney leads all Darke County girls with 14.7 points per game. She’s third in the county with 4.4 assists per game.

“Not only is Kami a great scorer, but she passes the ball very well, too,” Stonebraker said.

McEldowney is a four-year starter for Versailles at point guard. She helped lead the Tigers to the state final four during her freshman and junior seasons, winning the state championship in 2015 and finishing as the state runner-up in 2017.

“Having her as a point guard for the last four years is like having another coach on the floor,” Stonebraker said.

Lacey won the 120 pound division at the Edgewood Invitational, a tournament that included 28 teams.

“That’s huge,” Greenville wrestling coach David Guillozet said. “That showed a lot about what kind of wrestler he is. Any time you win a tournament with 28 teams, that’s going to be tough.

“He had several pins in that tournament. It helps out the team a bunch when he’s able to get those extra points.”

Lacey also finished sixth in his division at the Jim McCracken Invitational in Sidney and beat 2017 district qualifier Blake Ballard in a dual match against Tippecanoe.

“He’s a tough kid, and he’s having a good season, which was expected of him from his coaches,” Guillozet said.

Lacey, a two-time district qualifier, hopes for more big achievements this season including his 100th career win and Greenville’s career pins record.

“If he keeps it up, he might be able to get those,” Guillozet said. “We’re rooting for him.”

Versailles girls basketball player Kami McEldowney and Greenville wrestler Austin Lacey have been named this week's Daily Advocate athletes of the week.

