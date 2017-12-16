Arcanum boys basketball team loses to Miami East

ARCANUM – Arcanum lost 39-22 to Miami East in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Friday.

Miami East led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and increased its lead to 18-7 in the second quarter. The Vikings led 35-12 through three quarters on their way to a 17-point win.

Carter Gray led Arcanum with 10 points on Friday. Also for the Trojans, Evan Atchley scored 7 points, Mitch Wogoman scored 3, and Lane Byrne scored 2.

Austin Rutledge led Miami East with a game-high 16 points. Also for the Vikings, Dylan Hahn scored 9 points, Justin Brown scored 6, Brendon Bertsch scored 4, Parker Heim scored 2, and Austin Kearns scored 2.

Arcanum fell to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the CCC with Friday’s loss. The Trojans will travel to Covington on Tuesday.