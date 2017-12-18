Greenville girls basketball team wins low-scoring game at Piqua

PIQUA – Points didn’t come easy Saturday night at Garbry Gymnasium.

Despite holding Greenville to 6 points in the second half, the Piqua girls basketball team lost 24-22.

With the game tied at 22, Greenville held the ball for the final two minutes.

After calling timeout with less than 15 seconds remaining, the Wave got a basket from Payton Brandenburg with five seconds left to win the game.

Following a Piqua timeout at 2.5 seconds to go, Greenville ended up with the ball on the inbounds play.

Haleigh Mayo led Greenville with 9 points while Lily Stewart had a game-high 10 points for Piqua.

Kelsey Magoteaux pulled down 10 rebounds and Lauren Williams had six for Piqua.

Piqua was seven for 28 from the floor and scored just 1 point in the final quarter after leading 21-20 after three quarters.

The Lady Indians made six of 12 free throws.

Greenville was 11 of 37 from the floor and two of five from the line.

Piqua won the battle of the boards 25-18 but had 15 turnovers to Greenville’s 12.

In the junior varsity game, Karley Johns scored 25 points as Piqua won 36-29.

Piqua, 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American play, plays at Troy Wednesday. Greenville, 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the GWOC, will travel to Sidney on Wednesday.

BOXSCORE

Greenville (24)

Pauton Brandenburg 2-0-4, Lani Shilt 1-0-2, Saki Nakumura 1-1-3, Morgan Gilbert 1-0-2, Jada Garland 0-0-0, Haleigh Mayo 4-1-9, Koryann Elliott 2-0-4. Totals: 11-2-24.

Piqua (22)

Lauren Williams 2-0-4, Kelsey Magoteaux 0-5-5, Emily Powell 0-0-0, Kelsey Bachman 0-1-1, Lily Stewart 4-0-10, Tayler Grunkemeyer 1-0-2, Skylar Sloan 0-0-0, Elizabeth Kidwell 0-0-0. Totals: 7-7-22.

3-point field goals: Piqua: Stewart (2).

Score by quarters

Greenville 8 18 20 24

Piqua 9 14 21 22

Records: Greenville 4-3 (2-2), Piqua 3-3 (1-3).

Reserve score: Piqua 36, Greenville 29.

By Rob Kiser rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Kiser is sports editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at 937-451-3334.

