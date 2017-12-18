Posted on by

Ansonia girls basketball team loses to Newton


ANSONIA – Ansonia lost 60-37 to Newton in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Saturday.

Ansonia trailed 15-11 through one quarter and 31-24 at halftime. Newton increased its lead to 47-29 in the third quarter on its way to a 23-point win.

Bailey Stammen led Ansonia with 12 points. Also for the Lady Tigers, Kassy Wentworth scored 10, Katie Werts scored 7, and Trinity Henderson added five.

Ansonia fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the CCC with the loss. The Tigers will return to action on Thursday at Tri-Village.

