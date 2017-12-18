Bradford boys basketball team loses to Miami Valley

BRADFORD – The Bradford boys basketball team lost 50-43 to Miami Valley on Saturday.

Bradford led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and led 25-20 at halftime. Miami Valley took a 34-33 lead in the third quarter on its way to a 7-point win.

Dialaquan Millhouse led Bradford with 21 points on Saturday. Also for the Railroaders, Josh Phillips scored 10 points, Parker Smith scored 6, Jake Barga scored 4, and Johnny Fike scored 2.

Bradford will travel to Bethel on Tuesday for a Cross County Conference game.