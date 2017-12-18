Versailles wrestling team wins its own tournament

VERSAILLES – Versailles won the championship in its own Versailles Varsity Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
The dual tournament featured nine schools including Arcanum, Covington, Lehman Catholic, St. Marys, Triad, Tri-County North, Troy, Versailles and West Liberty Salem.
In the opening round of the tournament, St. Marys beat West Liberty-Salem 58-6, Covington beat Triad 69-6, Troy beat Lehman 42-18, and Arcanum beat Tri-County North 36-24.
In the second round Versailles beat Covington 56-16, St. Marys beat Arcanum 48-25, Tri-County North beat Lehman 39-24, and Triad beat West Liberty-Salem 30-18.
Covington beat Arcanum 48-21, Versailles beat Troy 52-15, Tri-County North beat West Liberty-Salem 48-18, and Lehman beat Triad 31-30 in the third round.
In the fourth round Troy beat Arcanum 41-11, St. Marys beat Covington 42-24, Tri-County North beat Triad 42-18, and Lehman beat West Liberty-Salem 42-24.
In the fifth round St. Marys beat Troy 49-13, and Versailles beat Arcanum 64-12.
In the final round Versailles beat St. Marys 48-21 to win the tournament championship while Covington beat Troy 45-25.
Versailles will return to action with a home meet against Miami East on Tuesday. The match, which also will include the junior high teams, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Arcanum will return to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a match at Brookville.
