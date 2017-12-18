Versailles wrestling team wins its own tournament

VERSAILLES – Versailles won the championship in its own Versailles Varsity Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

The dual tournament featured nine schools including Arcanum, Covington, Lehman Catholic, St. Marys, Triad, Tri-County North, Troy, Versailles and West Liberty Salem.

In the opening round of the tournament, St. Marys beat West Liberty-Salem 58-6, Covington beat Triad 69-6, Troy beat Lehman 42-18, and Arcanum beat Tri-County North 36-24.

In the second round Versailles beat Covington 56-16, St. Marys beat Arcanum 48-25, Tri-County North beat Lehman 39-24, and Triad beat West Liberty-Salem 30-18.

Covington beat Arcanum 48-21, Versailles beat Troy 52-15, Tri-County North beat West Liberty-Salem 48-18, and Lehman beat Triad 31-30 in the third round.

In the fourth round Troy beat Arcanum 41-11, St. Marys beat Covington 42-24, Tri-County North beat Triad 42-18, and Lehman beat West Liberty-Salem 42-24.

In the fifth round St. Marys beat Troy 49-13, and Versailles beat Arcanum 64-12.

In the final round Versailles beat St. Marys 48-21 to win the tournament championship while Covington beat Troy 45-25.

Versailles will return to action with a home meet against Miami East on Tuesday. The match, which also will include the junior high teams, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Arcanum will return to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a match at Brookville.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8364.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8368.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8373.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8381.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8384.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8387.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8389.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8398.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8404.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8410.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8412.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8413.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8426.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8430.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8435.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8442.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8450.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8458.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8474.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8477.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8494.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8499.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8505.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8508.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8511.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8514.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8529.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_IMGP8546.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/Versailles-Dual-Tournament-Schedule-12-17-final-scores.pdf Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate Versailles’ Dalton Didier wrestles against Covington during the Versailles Varsity Wrestling Invitational on Saturday in Versailles. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Dalton-Didier-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Dalton Didier wrestles against Covington during the Versailles Varsity Wrestling Invitational on Saturday in Versailles. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.