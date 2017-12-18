Arcanum swim team hosts Ansonia, Greenville and National Trail

CLAYTON – The Arcanum swim team hosted Ansonia, Greenville and National Trail in the Arcanum Quad Meet on Saturday at the YMCA of Greater Dayton Kleptz Branch.

Greenville’s Asia Sykes, Hope Schaaf, Maggie Bankson and Kelsie Ruble won the girls 200 yard medley relay in 2:33.79. Arcanum’s Brittany Stump, Allie Barry, Elora Sudduth and Araya Musselman finished second in 3:00.42.

Arcanum’s quartet of Tristen O’Brien, Dan Cetnar, Jimmy Barry and Stephen Young won the boys 200 yard medley relay in a time of 2:03.24. Greenville’s Carlos Badell, Tyler Strait, Pablo Badell and Jacob Subler finished second in 2:09.36. Greenville’s Josh Galloway, Kole Maples, Zac Davis and Seth Unger finished third in 2:30.92.

Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth won the girls 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:43.71 while National Trail’s Shelby Slade finished second in 2:46.14.

Greenville’s Carlos Badell won the boys 200 yard freestyle in 2:22.82, Greenville’s Zac Davis finished second in 2:36.75, and Greenville’s Tyler Strait finished third in 2:51.14.

Greenville’s Maggie Bankson won the girls 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:34.45.

Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry won the boys 200 yard individual medley in a time of 2:31.59.

Greenville’s Kelsie Ruble won the girls 50 yard freestyle in 30.26, Arcanum’s Allie Barry finished second in 34.96, Greenville’s Joy Schaaf finished third in 41.61, Greenville’s Asia Sykes finished fourth in 43.36, and Arcanum’s Araya Musselman finished fifth in 47.86.

Arcanum’s Stephen Young won the boys 50 yard freestyle with a time of 25.72, Greenville’s Jacob Subler finished second in 26.70, Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien finished third in 27.65, Greenville’s Enric Sanchez finished fourth in 29.29, Greenville’s Kole Maples finished fifth in 29.86, Greenville’s Aaron Suter finished sixth in 31.59, Greenville’s Seth Unger finished seventh in 34.48, Greenville’s Elijah Harris finished eighth in 35.14, and Greenville’s Ethan Preece finished ninth in 35.31.

Greenville’s Maggie Bankson won the girls 100 yard butterfly in a time of 1:15.34.

Ansonia’s Connor Stachler won the boys 100 yard butterfly in 1:05.30, Greenville’s Pablo Badell finished second in 1:06.72, and Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien finished third in 1:24.82.

Greenville’s Kelsie Ruble won the girls 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:18.76, Arcanum’s Allie Barry finished second in 1:19.73, and Greenville’s Hope Schaaf finished third in 1:30.59.

Arcanum’s Stephen Young won the boys 100 yard freestyle in 57.59, Greenville’s Josh Galloway finished second in 1:10.00, Greenville’s Kole Maples finished third in 1:10.70, Greenville’s Aaron Suter finished fourth in 1:18.61, Greenville’s Elijah Harris finished fifth in 1:22.29, Greenville’s Josh Schrock finished sixth in 1:25.31, and Greenville’s Seth Unger finished seventh in 1:25.36.

National Trail’s Shelby Slade won the girls 500 yard freestyle in a time of 7:57.74.

Ansonia’s Connor Stachler won the boys 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:02.42.

Greenville’s quartet of Kelsie Ruble, Hope Schaaf, Joy Schaaf and Maggie Bankson won the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in 2:25.76. Arcanum’s Araya Musselman, Brittany Stump, Allie Barry and Elora Sudduth finished second in 2:33.59.

Arcanum’s quad of Tristen O’Brien, Dan Cetnar, Jimmy Barry and Stephen Young won the boys 200 yard freestyle relay in 1:52.43. Greenville’s Enric Sanchez, Carlos Badell, Pablo Badell and Jacob Subler finished second in 1:52.56. Greenville’s Josh Galloway, Tyler Strait, Seth Unger and Kole Maples finished third in 2:08.57. Greenville’s Zac Davis, Ethan Preece, Aaron Suter and Josh Schrock finished fourth in 2:13.17.

Arcanum’s Brittany Stump won the girls 100 yard backstroke in a time of 1:38.05, Greenville’s Asia Sykes finished second in 1:49.16, and Greenville’s Joy Schaaf finished third in 1:50.14.

Greenville’s Carlos Badell won the boys 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:10.94, Greenville’s Jacob Subler finished second in 1:13.00, Greenville’s Josh Galloway finished third in 1:24.31, Arcanum’s Dan Cetnar finished fourth in 1:29.29, and Greenville’s Ethan Preece finished fifth in 1:39.22.

Greenville’s Hope Schaaf won the girls 100 yard breaststroke in a time of 1:37.76, and Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth finished second in 1:41.42.

Greenville’s Pablo Badell won the boys 100 yard breaststroke in a time of 1:12.11, Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry finished second in 1:15.31, Greenville’s Tyler Strait finished third in 1:28.89, Greenville’s Zac Davis finished fourth in 1:31.38, Greenville’s Josh Schrock finished fifth in 1:35.40, and Greenville’s Enric Sanchez finished sixth in 1:39.56.

Arcanum's Tristen O'Brien swims in the boys 50 yard freestyle on Saturday at the YMCA of Greater Dayton Kleptz Branch in Clayton.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

