Greenville boys basketball team loses at Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY – The Greenville boys basketball team lost 66-51 to Tippecanoe in a Greater Western Ohio Conference boys basketball game on Friday.

Greenville trailed 19-6 at the end of the first quarter and 35-18 at halftime. Tippecanoe increased its lead to 56-33 through three quarters on the way to a 15-point win.

Marcus Wood led Greenville with 14 points in the game. Also for the Green Wave, Kyle Mills scored 10 points, Will Coomer scored 8, Noah Walker scored 7, Tyler Beyke scored 5, Noah Vanhorn scored 4, and Jordan Dill scored 3.

Cade Gingerich led Tippecanoe with a game-high 16 points. Also for the Red Devils, Caiden Smith scored 14 points, Dan Hagen scored 10, Russ Ramsey scored 9, Josh Wildermuth scored 5, Tyler Skaggs scored 4, Noah Bledsoe scored 3, Ben Sauls scored 3, and Zach Losey scored 2.

Greenville fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the GWOC with the loss while Tippecanoe improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the league.