Versailles girls bowling team wins home match against Coldwater

VERSAILLES – Versailles’ girls won a West Ohio High School Bowling Conference match against Coldwater on Saturday at McBo’s Lanes in Versailles.

The Versailles girls beat Coldwater 2,661-2,495. Haddi Treon led Versailles with games of 167 and 213, Morgan Heitkamp rolled games of 181 and 180, Morgan Barlage rolled games of 172 and 168, Makenzie Berning rolled games of 161 and 165, Jena Mangen rolled a 178, and Lindsey Cheadle rolled a 158.

Fort Loramie beat the Mississinawa Valley girls bowling team 2,048-1,910. Payton Reichard led MV with games of 169 and 146, Kali Copeland rolled games of 160 and 111, Lakiesha Wade rolled games of 128 and 121, Bailey Emrick rolled games of 103 and 127, and Elizibeth Mangas rolled games of 91 and 102.

New Bremen beat the Ansonia girls bowling team 2,074-1,436. Sarah Rhoades led Ansonia with games of 110 and 185, Lexi Shinn rolled games of 130 and 125, Rebecca Thornhill rolled games of 127 and 123, and A’Tyah Knowles rolled games of 101 and 66.

Versailles’ girls improved to 3-1 with their win while the Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley girls both dropped to 0-3.

Fort Recovery beat the Ansonia boys bowling team 2,428-1,841. Allen Christman led Ansonia with games of 148 128, Tyler Dishman rolled games of 141 and 103, Tyler Sink rolled a 131, Jacob Longenecker rolled a 128, Johnnie Bozarth rolled a 120, Dalton Drees rolled a 111, Damien Hampton rolled a 106, and Jedd Rismiller rolled a 92.

Coldwater beat the Mississinawa Valley boys bowling team 2,871-2,429. Zac Longfellow led Mississinawa with games of 238 and 218, Colton Hardwick rolled games of 165 and 173, Mason Hardwick rolled games of 156 and 173, Lucas Newbauer rolled games of 144 and 167, Dylan Siert rolled a 138, and Matt Slyder rolled a 123.

Minster beat the Versailles boys bowling team 2,703-2,653. Sam Bensman led Versailles with games of 225 and 195, Brandon Bradley rolled games of 201 and 171, Quayd Pearson rolled games of 188 and 148, Luke Shellhaas rolled games of 163 and 159, Bretten Cheadle rolled a 147, and Tyler Gehret rolled a 132.

Versailles’ boys dropped to 2-3 with their loss, Mississinawa Valley dropped to 1-4, and Ansonia dropped to 0-3.

The WOHSBC season will continue on Saturday at Community Lanes in Minster with the girls bowling at 9:45 a.m. and the boys bowling at 1 p.m. Ansonia’s girls will face Minster, Versailles’ girls will face Fort Recovery, Ansonia’s boys will face Fort Loramie, Mississinawa Valley’s boys will face Fort Recovery, and Versailles’ boys will face Marion Local.

For more information about the WOHSBC, visit its website at wohsbc.com.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

