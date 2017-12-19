Tri-Village begins season at Springfield Northeastern’s Top Gun Powerlifting Meet

SPRINGFIELD – The Tri-Village boys powerlifting team placed fifth and the Patriot girls placed sixth as they opened the season on Saturday at Springfield Northeastern’s Top Gun Powerlifting Meet.

The eight-team meet include athletes from Springfield Northeastern, Springfield Kenton Ridge, Springfield Shawnee, Madison Plains, East Land, Clay and Bluffton. Madison Plains won both the boys and girls team competitions.

Tri-Village’s Cassidy Ditty won the underclassmen girls 200 pound weight class by lifting 115 pounds in the bench press and 265 in the deadlift for a total of 380 pounds.

Holly Back finished second in the underclassmen girls 155 pound division by lifting 105 in the bench press and 225 in the deadlift for a total of 330 pounds.

Marissa Roark finished second in the upperclassmen girls 155 pound division as she lifted 105 in the bench press and 225 in the deadlift for a total of 330 pounds.

Ian Bailey finished second in the upperclassmen boys 275 pound division by lifting 235 in the bench press and 390 in the deadlift for a total of 625 pounds.

Tyler Bragg finished third in the upperclassmen heavyweight division as he lifted 175 in the bench press and 355 in the deadlift for a total of 530 pounds.

Clara Buckley finished third in the underclassmen girls 120 pound division by lifting 75 in the bench press and 190 in the deadlift for a total of 265 pounds.

Jacqui Gibboney finished third in the upperclassmen girls 155 pound division by lifting 95 in the bench press and 230 in the deadlift for a total of 325 pounds.

Lauren Banis finished third in the upperclassmen girls 200 pound division as she lifted 100 in the bench press and 250 in the deadlift for a total of 350 pounds.

Cheyenn Hall finished fourth in the underclassmen girls 100 pound division by lifting 60 in the bench press and 115 in the deadlift for a total of 175 pounds.

Madison Taylor finished fourth in the underclassmen 155 pound division as she lifted 90 in the bench press and 195 in the deadlift for a total of 285 pounds.

Foster Brown finished fourth in the underclassmen boys 130 pound division as he lifted 110 in the bench press and 225 in the deadlift for a total of 335 pounds.

Hunter Gillett finished fourth in the underclassmen boys 185 pound division as he lifted 140 in the bench press and 300 in the deadlift for a total of 440 pounds.

Dylan Holsapple finished fourth in the underclassmen boys 200 pound division by lifting 185 in the bench press and 315 in the deadlift for a total of 500 pounds.

Damien Edwards finished fifth in the upperclassmen boys 155 pound division as he lifted 230 in the bench press and 380 in the deadlift for a total of 610 pounds.

Dagan White finished fifth in the upperclassmen boys 225 pound division as he lifted 200 in the bench press and 390 in the deadlift for a total of 590 pounds.

Natasha Napier finished fifth in the upperclassmen girls 130 pound division by lifting 70 in the bench press and 215 in the deadlift for a total of 285 pounds.

Blake Brandenburg lifted 105 in the bench press and 190 in the deadlift for a total of 295 in the underclassmen boys 130 pound division.

William White lifted 70 in the bench press and 155 in the deadlift for a total of 225 pounds in the upperclassmen boys 130 pound division.

Josh Sims lifted 165 in the bench press and 280 in the deadlift for a total of 445 pounds in the upperclassmen boys 155 pound division.

Austin Brunner lifted 170 in the bench press and 315 in the deadlift for a total of 485 pounds in the upperclassmen boys 155 pound division.

Aaron Stewart lifted 200 in the bench press and 300 in the deadlift for a total of 500 pounds in the upperclassmen boys 170 pound division.

Brian Johnson lifted 105 in the bench press and 310 in the deadlift for a total of 415 pounds in the upperclassmen boys 170 pound division.

Nathan Sims lifted 135 in the bench press and 275 in the deadlift for a total of 410 pounds in the underclassmen boys 185 pound division.

Mason Sullenbarger lifted 170 in the bench press and 310 in the deadlift for a total of 490 pounds in the upperclassmen boys 200 pound division.

Trevor Mote lifted 205 in the bench press and 350 in the deadlift for a total of 555 pounds in the upperclassmen boys 225 pound division.

Elijah Driver lifted 165 in the bench press and 300 in the deadlift for a total of 465 pounds in the upperclassmen boys 225 pound division.

Trevor Brown lifted 150 in the bench press and 325 in the deadlift for a total of 475 pounds in the underclassmen boys 250 pound division.

By Kyle Shaner

