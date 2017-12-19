Posted on by

Bradford junior high girls basketball teams beat Franklin Monroe


PITSBURG – The Bradford junior high girls basketball teams beat Franklin Monroe on Saturday.

Bradford’s seventh grade girls beat Franklin Monroe 29-14. Remi Harleman led Bradford with 19 points, Isabella Hamilton scored 8, and Belle Burgett scored 2.

The Bradford eighth graders beat Franklin Monroe 50-15. Rylee Canan and Austy Miller led Bradford with 12 points each. Also for the Railroaders, Alexia Barhorst scored 8 points, Karissa Weldy scored 8, Remi Harleman scored 6, and Ally Wackler scored 4.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Bradford-FM-WEB.jpg

