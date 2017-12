NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village junior high girls basketball teams beat Bradford on Monday.

Tri-Village won the eighth grade game 37-33 in overtime. Austy Miller led Bradford with 12 points, Rylee Canan scored 8, Alexia Barhorst scored 7, and Karissa Weldy scored 6.

Tri-Village won the eighth grade game 72-10. Remi Harleman led Bradford with 6 points while Belle Burgett and Isabella Hamilton added 2 points each.