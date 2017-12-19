Arcanum boys basketball team loses by 1 point to Covington

COVINGTON – Arcanum lost by a single point, 50-49, to Covington in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday.

Arcanum led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 29-16 at halftime. Covington cut its deficit to 39-31 in the third quarter and then pulled ahead late for a 1-point win.

Carter Gray led Arcanum with a game-high 21 points on Tuesday. Also for the Trojans, Grant Delk scored 8 points, Evan Atchley scored 6, Wills Troutwine scored 6, Andrew Baker scored 4, and Lane Byrne scored 4.

Braden Miller and Zach Parrett led Covington with 15 points each on Tuesday. Also for the Buccs, Nathan Lyle scored 6 points, Chad Yohey scored 6, Bradley Wiggins scored 5, and Tyler Tyler Fraley scored 3.

Arcanum fell to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the CCC with Tuesday’s loss. The Trojans will play at New Bremen on Friday.