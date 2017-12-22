Posted on by

Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team loses at Covington


COVINGTON – Mississinawa Valley lost 66-40 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game at Covington on Thursday.

Covington led 23-9 at the end of the first quarter and 43-21 at halftime. The Buccs increased their lead to 58-22 in the third quarter then MV outscored Covington 18-8 in the fourth for the 66-40 final score.

Bailey Johnson led Mississinawa Valley with 10 points in the game. Also for the Hawks, Sidnie Hunt scored 8 points, Leah Scholl scored 8, Riley Price scored 5, Taylor Stachler scored 5, and Olivia Murphy scored 4.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the CCC with the loss. The Hawks are off until Jan. 4 when they travel to National Trail.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_MV-logo-WEB-1.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:15 pm |    

Arcanum boys basketball team finishes strong at New Bremen

Arcanum boys basketball team finishes strong at New Bremen
12:07 pm |    

Arcanum girls basketball team starts slow, finishes fast at Tri-County North

Arcanum girls basketball team starts slow, finishes fast at Tri-County North
11:47 am |    

Tri-Village girls basketball team whips Ansonia

Tri-Village girls basketball team whips Ansonia