Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team loses at Covington

COVINGTON – Mississinawa Valley lost 66-40 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game at Covington on Thursday.

Covington led 23-9 at the end of the first quarter and 43-21 at halftime. The Buccs increased their lead to 58-22 in the third quarter then MV outscored Covington 18-8 in the fourth for the 66-40 final score.

Bailey Johnson led Mississinawa Valley with 10 points in the game. Also for the Hawks, Sidnie Hunt scored 8 points, Leah Scholl scored 8, Riley Price scored 5, Taylor Stachler scored 5, and Olivia Murphy scored 4.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the CCC with the loss. The Hawks are off until Jan. 4 when they travel to National Trail.