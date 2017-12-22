Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team wins at Newton

PLEASANT HILL – The Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team won its fifth consecutive game on Friday, earning a 49-44 Cross County Conference victory at Newton.

After trailing 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, Mississinawa went into halftime up 26-17. The Blackhawks increased their lead to 40-36 in the third quarter on their way to a 5-point victory.

Ethan Bowman and Matt Slob led Mississinawa Valley with 14 points each on Friday. Also for the Blackhawks, DJ Howell scored 9 points, Max Dirmeyer scored 7, Alex Scholl scored 3, and Trent Collins scored 2.

Mississinawa Valley improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the CCC with Friday’s win. The Blackhawks will play Franklin Monroe at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in the first round of the Jet Holiday Tournament at FM.