Andre Gordon leads Sidney to a win over the Greenville boys basketball team

GREENVILLE – Sidney junior guard Andre Gordon was as dominant as former wrestler Andre the Giant as he has had a giant game to propel his high-flying Yellow Jackets to a stinging defeat of the Greenville Green Wave, 95-64.

The Second National Bank Court was jam packed to see the highly recruited junior who did not disappoint as he had 15 points in the first quarter, 13 in the second, another dozen in the third quarter and finished up with another 9 to just miss a nifty 50.

Greenville officials even stopped the game at 33 seconds of the first period when Gordon hit 1,000 points for his career with a jumper. This matched the accomplishment of only one other Sidney junior to do this in school history.

Sidney improved to 4-3 overall while Greenville dropped to 0-7.

The first quarter saw both teams lighting up the scoreboard with 21 points for the Sidney Yellow Jackets of John Willoughby while Kyle Joseph’s Green Wave dropped 18 to excite the Greenville faithful.

Greenville was led by junior Noah Walker who walked over the Jackets for 6 markers followed closely by sophomore Marcus Wood who hit the hardwood for 4 points. The Wave exploded for four 3-pointers in eight minutes, which most teams don’t accomplish in 32 minutes.

Gordon erupted for 15 points of the Jackets’ 21 with two buckets, three 3-pointers and five freebies.

Second quarter theatrics were as highly entertaining as the Wave cheerleaders in their Santa outfits as the Darke County squad exploded for 23 points to match the Yellow Jackets of Shelby County.

Senior Kyle Mills came out with his high flying marches to the basket for 8 of his 9 points. Following closely was Walker who canned two 3-pointers for 6, and senior Will Comer came alive and used the whole court with a 2 and another 3 for 5 points.

Gordon again was golden for the high-flying Yellow Jackets as he got a baker’s dozen of 13 to help the Jackets keep pace with four 2s and a 3. The Jackets kept things going at the charity stripe as they knocked down six of their seven attempts while Greenville knocked down its lone attempt of the half to be only down by 3 at 44-41.

Third quarter statistics showed a clamp on the bucket for the Wave from the 3-point arc as they were held to 9 points after averaging 22 the previous two quarters. They were led by 6-foot 4-inch Coomer who came alive underneath for 4 counters.

Gordon angled his way for another dozen while getting some help from junior Ratez Roberts who had 7 and fellow classmate Josiah Hudgins followed very closely with 5 including a high-arching 3.

When all the dust had settled on the green and white court after the third, Sidney stung another 24 points through the nets for a robust 18-point advantage at 68-50.

Fourth quarter fireworks showcased Sidney with its most scintillating quarter as the Jackets erupted for 27 points to achieve their grand finale of 95. The Green Wave tried to stem the tide with the aid of three 3-pointers to get to over half of the Jackets’ remarkable quarter total with 14 points to finish with a respectable 64 counters.

Sidney again was led by all everything Gordon who flashed in another 9 and was followed very closely by fellow junior Keith Lee who had all of his points in the game with 7.

Greenville garnered its 14 markers with a series of 3-pointers with Wood nailing two to lead the Wave with 6 for the final eight minutes of this Greater Western Ohio Conference clash.

Scoring totals for the Wave showcased Coomer combing in 15, Wood followed right behind with 14, Walker 12, Mills 9, senior Noah Vanhorn shoed in 7, junior Grant Minnich garnered 5 and sophomore Tyler Beyke rounded out the scoring with 2.

Final breakdowns show Joseph’s squad with 13 regulars, 11 3-pointers and five freebies for 64. The Wave were 5-of-7 from the line for 71 percent.

Sidney’s high-flying and swarming Yellow Jackets had super sensational Gordon with 49, Hudgins and Roberts 13 apiece, Toledo football recruit Devan Rogers muscled in 11, Lee 7 and sophomore Darren Taborn contributed two freebies for an eye-popping 95 markers.

Final scoring highlights show Willoughby’ high flying squad with 30 regulars, six 3-pointers and 17 points from the charity line. The Yellow Jackets were as sweet as honey from the line as they swished in 17-of-20 at the stripe for a staggering 85 percent.

“We were right with them in the first half as we’re only down by 3 and defensively we were doing some good things by making them work,” Joseph said. “The second half was where we doing more individualized defense and that was the start of our downfall. Our offense in the second half was where we were playing in spurts, and we can’t afford to do that to pick up a ‘W.’

“We must stay focused and play a full four quarters and get to the free throw line more as seven attempts for an entire game is not nearly enough,” the Wave head mentor concluded.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Greenville-logo-WEB-12.jpg