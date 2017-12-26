Versailles girls basketball team beats Fort Loramie

VERSAILLES – The Versailles girls basketball team found itself in a very unusual position. And the net result was the Christmas present coach Jacki Stonebraker was hoping for.

The Lady Tigers were coming off the rarest of things – a loss. Not only that, they had to wait a week to get back on the floor and face a Fort Loramie team that they hadn’t had a lot of success against in previous years.

“I told the kids all I wanted for Christmas was a win over Fort Loramie,” Stonebraker said after the Lady Tigers’ 48-31 win Saturday afternoon that improved Versailles to 9-1 and dropped Fort Loramie to 5-4. “It is a great way to go into Christmas. I can’t remember the last time we beat Fort Loramie.”

It came after a tough and unusual week for the Lady Tigers.

“It was really tough,” Stonebraker said about having to wait a week after the loss to unbeaten Lima Bath – a Division II power. “It increased the intensity in practices. It was tough on everyone.”

And from the start, that intensity showed against Fort Loramie Saturday as Versailles opened a 10-4 first quarter lead and stretched it to 27-10 at halftime.

Kami McEldowney hit two 3-pointers in an 8-point second quarter to stretch out the lead and Elizabeth Ording and Danielle Winner combined for 15 points inside in the opening half.

“I thought we did a great job in the early going of getting on the boards and getting out after we got the rebounds,” Stonebraker said.

At the same time, the Tigers limited the Redskins to five field goals on 23 attempts in the opening half – just 22 percent.

“We switched up some zones just to try and take away what they like to do,” Stonebraker said. “I thought the girls handled it beautifully and did a great job. Especially in the second quarter, I thought we really played well.”

Versailles opened a 31-12 lead early in the third quarter and maintained that lead the rest of the way.

Danielle Winner finished with 12 points and eight rebounds while Ording had 11 points and six rebounds.

Kami McEldowney scored 10 points while Kelsey Custenborder hit a 3-pointer and grabbed five rebounds.

Jaydyn Puthoff led Loramie with 9 points and five rebounds while Marissa Meiring grabbed five rebounds.

Versailles was 19-of-45 from the floor for 42 percent and 7-of-10 from the line for 70 percent.

Fort Loramie was 14-of-49 from the floor for 29 percent and 3-of-7 from the line for 43 percent.

The Lady Tigers won the battle of the boards 32-24 and had 14 turnovers to Loramie’s 15.

“The girls have definitely earned a couple days off,” Stonebraker said.

Versailles will return to action Thursday, playing at Anna – after giving Stonebraker the Christmas present she was hoping for.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at 937-451-3334.

