Tri-Village girls basketball team loses at St. Henry

ST. HENRY – The Tri-Village girls basketball team lost 53-39 at St. Henry on Saturday.
Lissa Siler led Tri-Village with 19 points in the loss.
Tri-Village fell to 8-2 with the loss. The Patriots will travel to Bethel on Thursday.
