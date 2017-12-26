Posted on by

Tri-Village girls basketball team loses at St. Henry


ST. HENRY – The Tri-Village girls basketball team lost 53-39 at St. Henry on Saturday.

Lissa Siler led Tri-Village with 19 points in the loss.

Tri-Village fell to 8-2 with the loss. The Patriots will travel to Bethel on Thursday.

