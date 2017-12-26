Versailles boys basketball team beats Tippecanoe

VERSAILLES – The Versailles boys basketball team beat Tippecanoe 77-63 on Saturday.

Versailles led 27-14 through one quarter and 38-31 at halftime. The Tigers increased their lead to 57-46 in the third quarter on their way to a 14-point win.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with a game-high 36 points. Also for the Tigers, AJ Ahrens scored 16 points, Kyle Jones scored 7, Evan Hiestand scored 4, Keaton McEldowney scored 4, Michael Stammen scored 4, and Carter May scored 3.

Caiden Smith led Tippecanoe with 29 points. Also for the Red Devils, Ben Sauls scored 12 points, Dan Hagen scored 7, Cade Gingerich scored 5, Noah Bledsoe scored 4, Josh Wildermuth scored 4, and Zach Losey scored 2.

Versailles improved to 6-0 with the win. The Tigers will travel to Anna on Wednesday.