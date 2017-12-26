Versailles bowling teams win WOHSBC matches

MINSTER – Versailles’ bowling teams won West Ohio High School Bowling Conference matches on Saturday at Community Lanes in Minster.

The Versailles boys beat Marion Local 2,366-2,232. Sam Bensman led the Tigers with games of 189 and 156, Quayd Pearson rolled games of 173 and 137, Brandon Bradley rolled games of 147 and 144, Bretten Cheadle rolled a 147, Tyler Gehret rolled a 141, and Luke Shellhaas rolled a 134.

The Versailles girls beat Fort Recovery 2,529-2,053. Morgan Heitkamp led the Tigers with games of 200 and 159, Makenzie Berning rolled games of 178 and 170, Jena Mangen rolled games of 179 and 160, Haddi Treon rolled games of 194 and 144, and Morgan Barlage rolled a 159.

The Mississinawa Valley boys lost 2,604-2,487 to Fort Recovery. Zac Longfellow led the Blackhawks with games of 189 and 225, Lucas Newbauer rolled games of 170 and 172, Matt Slyder rolled games of 146 and 163, Mason Hardwick rolled games of 119 and 181, and Colton Hardwick rolled games of 134 and 138.

The Ansonia girls lost 2,066-1,383 to Minster. Sarah Rhoades led Ansonia with games of 120 and 158, Rebecca Thornhill rolled games of 138 and 126, Lexi Shinn rolled games of 154 and 109, and A’Tyah Knowles rolled games of 100 and 90.

The Ansonia boys lost 2,432-1,823 to Fort Loramie.

The Versailles boys improved to 3-3 with Saturday’s win while Mississinawa Valley’s boys fell to 1-5 and Ansonia’s boys fell to 0-4. The Versailles girls improved to 4-1 while the Ansonia girls fell to 0-4.

The WOHSBC season will continue on Saturday at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater. At 9:45 a.m. Ansonia’s girls will take on Coldwater, Mississinawa Valley’s girls will take on Russia and Versailles’ girls will take on Minster. Then at 1 p.m. the boys teams from Ansonia and Versailles will face each other.

For more information about the WOHSBC, visit the conference’s website at wohsbc.com.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Versailles-logo-WEB-15.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.