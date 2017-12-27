Greenville boys basketball team loses at Coldwater

COLDWATER – The Greenville boys basketball team lost 80-47 on Saturday at Coldwater.

Coldwater led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime. The Cavaliers increased their lead to 55-31 in the third quarter en route to the 80-47 win.

Will Coomer led Greenville with 16 points in the loss. Also for the Green Wave, Tyler Beyke scored 8 points, Noah Vanhorn scored 8, Marcus Wood scored 7, Kyle Mills scored 5, Grant Minnich scored 2, and Noah Walker scored 1.

Greenville fell to 0-8 with the loss. The Wave will play at Stebbins on Friday.