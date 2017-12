BRANDT – The Tri-Village girls basketball team beat Bethel 54-31 in a Cross County Conference game on Thursday.

Maddie Downing had 20 points and Lissa Siler added 16 to lead Tri-Village.

Tri-Village improved to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the conference with the win. The Patriots will travel to Covington on Jan. 4.