BRADFORD – Bradford beat Tri-County North 40-37 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Emma Canan, Chelsea Gill and Skipp Miller led Bradford with 8 points each in the victory. Also for the Railroaders, Hannah Fout scored 6 points, and Bianca Keener scored 4.

Bradford improved to 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the CCC with the win. The Railroaders will return to action on Jan. 4 at Twin Valley South.