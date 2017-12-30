Turnovers trip up the Tri-Village boys basketball team against Jefferson in the Patriot Holiday Classic

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village Patriots played an intense game against the Jefferson Broncos in the first round of the Patriot Holiday Classic.

It was a fast-paced, physical game, and the two teams played fairly evenly except for the third quarter.

The Patriots had difficulty breaking the Bronco press and gave up far too many turnovers. Coach Mackenzie Perry would later lament that the team gave up 19 turnovers.

“When you give up the ball 19 times, you are giving the other team 38 points,” the Tri-Village boys basketball coach said.

Tri-Village would fall 69-59.

Jefferson had seven fouls in just the first quarter. The Broncos were overplaying on defense and trapping, resulting in numerous fouls.

But by the second quarter both teams were giving up bonus. It was a battle between the half-court offense of the Patriots and the transition-based scoring of Jefferson.

In the first half, this battle was being won by the Patriots. They were able to score inside and outside with a balanced attack and had a 33-25 halftime lead.

But the Patriots came out of the locker room shooting cold. Jefferson went on the attack with its press with renewed vigor and was snagging stray balls left and right.

And the Patriots’ frustration showed on defense where they accumulated four quick fouls to start the half. They had to dial it back on defense to avoid foul trouble.

Jefferson tied the score then pulled ahead of the Patriots by the end of the third quarter. The Broncos would outscore the Patriots 25-11 during this stretch, and this would be the difference maker in the game as the Patriots scored evenly with the Broncos in the other three quarters.

Jared Buckley, who would lead all scorers with 21 points, tried to put the team on his back in the second half – scoring 15 of his 21 points during that span. Gage Hileman also had a good second half, scoring 8 of his 11. But it was not enough. Darrell Lee, who had 12 first half points, was held scoreless in the second half as was Christian Ricker.

“Let’s give credit where credit is due,” Perry said. “Jefferson played with energy and focus. They executed their game plan, which was based upon scoring on turnovers. And in the stretch they hit their free throws. They deserve credit. When you turn the ball over to a team like Jefferson – they are feasting off of those turnovers. It comes from not executing. We did not do our part. We did not live up to our standards.”

Scoring: Gage Hileman 11, Derek Eyer 2, Trey Frech 7, Jared Buckley 21, Darrell Lee 12, Christian Ricker 6.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_WEB-DSC_7857.jpg J. C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_WEB-DSC_7860.jpg J. C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_WEB-DSC_7862.jpg J. C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_WEB-DSC_7866.jpg J. C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_WEB-DSC_7873.jpg J. C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_WEB-DSC_7892.jpg J. C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_WEB-DSC_7901.jpg J. C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_WEB-DSC_7907.jpg J. C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate Tri-Village’s Jared Buckley puts up a shot during a Patriot Holiday Classic boys basketball game against Jefferson on Friday in New Madison. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Jared-Buckley-WEB-1.jpg Tri-Village’s Jared Buckley puts up a shot during a Patriot Holiday Classic boys basketball game against Jefferson on Friday in New Madison. J. C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate