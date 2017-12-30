Versailles boys basketball team beats Miami East

VERSAILLES – The Versailles boys basketball team beat Miami East 68-37 on Friday.

Versailles took a 14-12 first quarter lead and extended its advantage to 35-21 at halftime. The Tigers led 47-27 through three quarters on their way to a 31-point win.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with a game-high 20 points. Also for the Tigers, AJ Ahrens scored 16 points, Carter May scored 7, Keaton McEldowney scored 6, Noah Richard scored 6, Michael Stammen scored 6, Kyle Jones scored 5, and Evan Hiestand scored 2.

Austin Kearns and Austin Rutledge led Miami East with 11 points each. Also for the Vikings, Dylan Hahn scored 7 points, Brendon Bertsch scored 6, and Justin Brown scored 2.

Versailles improved to 8-0 with the win. The Tigers will play host to Parkway on Friday.