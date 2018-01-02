Ethan Bowman scores his 1,000th career point in Mississinawa Valley win against Arcanum

PITSBURG – Mississinawa Valley bounced back after having its five-game win streak snapped by outlasting Arcanum 49-47 in the Jet Holiday Tournament consolation game.

Mississinawa Valley went up 6-3 on a short jumper by Alex Scholl for an early lead.

Arcanum, though, went on an 11-0 run as Wills Troutwine, Evan Atchley and Carter Gray all scored from beyond the arch and Lane Byrne added two free throws to go up 14-6.

A tip-in at the buzzer by Blake Scholl broke a four-minute scoring drought by the Hawks to end the first quarter at 14-8 in favor of Arcanum.

At 3:48 in the second quarter Ethan Bowman drove into the middle of the lane and while twisting his body between two defenders scooped in a one-handed lay-up to record his 999th and 1,000th career points, pulling the Hawks to within 4, trailing 16-12.

Bowman followed the basket with a triple and another short jumper to close the gap to 19-17 with just under a minute to go in the half. The Trojans would end up leading 22-19 at the break.

“I congratulated Ethan after he scored his 1,000th point, shook his hand and said, ‘Now let’s see you go,’” Mississinawa boys basketball coach Tim Barga said. “After he hit the mark it seemed like the air went out of things and he flowed.”

With the pressure off and not thinking about it anymore, Bowman exploded for 11 of the Hawks’ 18 points in the third quarter to jump on top of Arcanum 37-28.

“We talked at the half that defensive rebounding is going to win this game … but we have to score points and the only way to do that is execute our offense. We scored 18 in the third quarter and ran our offense well,” Barga said.

Arcanum, though, is known for its tough in-your-face style on defense, and the Trojans rose to the occasion in the final stanza. After struggling to put the ball in the hole they found success with Atchley dropping three triples from the perimeter.

The Trojans made several plays to get within 3 points, but the Hawks made enough plays and free throws to prevent Arcanum from getting over the hump. Atchley’s triple with one second to go made the score 49-47, and even though the Trojans got a steal on the inbounds there wasn’t enough time to get a shot off, and the Hawks survived a furious Arcanum rally to win the consolation game.

“We’re happy to get this win. After last night’s game these boys needed this. Even if was just a 2-point win, they needed this knowing we’ll be right back here next week with another matchup against Franklin Monroe.”

Arcanum put two players in double figures with Gray scoring 16 and Atchley adding 14. The Trojans fell to 3-5 overall and will travel to Ansonia on Friday.

Bowman would be named to the Jet Holiday Tournament all-tournament team and led MV with 24 points and Matthew Slob added 10 points in the win.

The Hawks improved to 6-3 overall and will return to the Hangar to play Franklin Monroe on Jan. 9.

Box score:

Score by quarters

AR … 14 … 08 … 06 … 19 – 47

MV … 08 … 11 … 18 … 13 – 49

Individual scoring

Arcanum – Carter Gray 16, Wills Troutwine 3, Evan Atchley 14, Lane Byrne 5, Grant Delk 9; Totals – 6-9-11/17 – 47

Mississinawa – Ethan Bowman 24, Alex Scholl 7, DJ Howell 4, Matt Slob 10, Blake Scholl 4; Totals 2-15-13/18 – 49

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_4885.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_4892.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_4923.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_4956.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Bowman_1000_Points.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5053.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5066.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5071.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5076.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_4972.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_4976.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_4987.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_4990.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_4998.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5008.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5015.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5037.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5042.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5046.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5050.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Mississinawa Valley’s Ethan Bowman scores his 1,000th career point during a Jet Holiday Tournament boys basketball game against Arcanum on Saturday at Franklin Monroe. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Ethan-Bowman-WEB.jpg Mississinawa Valley’s Ethan Bowman scores his 1,000th career point during a Jet Holiday Tournament boys basketball game against Arcanum on Saturday at Franklin Monroe. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate