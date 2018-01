RUSSIA – The Bradford eighth grade girls basketball team beat Russia 30-21.

Rylee Canan and Austy Miller led Bradford with 8 points each. Also for the Railroaders, Alexia Barhorst scored 5 points, Ally Wackler scored 4, Abby Fike scored 3, and Karissa Weldy scored 2.

Bradford’s seventh grade girls basketball team lost 26-8 to Russia. Remi Harleman scored all 8 of the Railroaders’ points.