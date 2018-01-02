Versailles girls swim team finishes 12th at Lima Holiday Invitational

LIMA – The Versailles High School girls swim team placed 12th out of 19 teams that scored points at the Lima Holiday Invitational on Thursday at the Lima YMCA.

Team scores were as follows: 1st, Celina, 407; 2nd, Fort Recovery, 276; 3rd, Lima Shawnee, 229; 4th, Ottawa-Glandorf, 226.5; 5th, Upper Sandusky, 180; 6th, Wapakoneta, 169.5; 7th, New Bremen, 162; 8th, Minster, 150; 9th, Lima-Central Catholic, 109; 10th, Lima Bath, 109; 11th, Coldwater, 71; 12th, Versailles, 33; 13th, Fort Loramie, 26; 14th, St. Henry, 20; 15th, Ada, 18; 16th, St. Marys Memorial, 16; 17th, Lima Senior, 15; 18th, Marion Local, 4; 19th, Elida, 3

The results for Versailles High School were as follows:

200 yard medley relay: 17th, Versailles A, 2:14.76, Sara Cavin (FR) Lauren Menke (FR) Faith Wilker (SR) Tori Ahrens (JR); 22nd, Versailles B, 2:19.78, Grace Francis (JR) Payton Berger (SR) Lucy Prakel (SO) Lauren Monnin (FR); 26th, Versailles C, 2:25.01, Kasidy Dross (SO) Hannah Bey (SO) Alexis Jay (FR) Shelby Smith (SO)

200 yard freestyle: 18th, 2:28.87, Cavin, Sara; 19th, 2:33.17 Day, Deanna; 32nd, 2:56.80, Monnin, Lauren

200 yard IM: 16th, 2:50.04, Menke, Lauren; 24th, 3:02.26, Francis, Grace

50 yard freestyle: 11th, 28.06, Ahrens, Tori; 26th, 29.97, Cavin, Sara; 32nd, 30.53, Jay, Alexis; 37th, 31.09, Dross, Kasidy; 45th, 32.02, Monnin, Lauren; 47th, 32.08, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 53rd, 33.04, Mangen, Kari; 75th, 36.04, Keiser, Claire; 79th, 37.00, Smith, Shelby; 79; 82nd, 37.80, Cordonnier, Taylor

100 yard butterfly: 14th, 1:17.97, Wilker, Faith; 24th, 1:25.76, Prakel, Lucy; 25th, 1:25.86, Dross, Kasidy

100 yard freestyle: 18th, 1:05.58, Wilker, Faith; 23rd, 1:07.44, Berger, Payton; 36th, 1:10.85, Francis, Grace; 38th, 1:11.51, Jay, Alexis; 40th, 1:13.10, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 48th, 1:17.85, Bey, Hannah; 49th, 1:18.08, Rush, Katelyn; 53rd, 1:19.44, Keiser, Claire

500 yard freestyle: 20th, 7:13.23, Day, Deanna; 24th, 7:20.62, Batten, Courtney

200 yard freestyle relay: 10th, Versailles A, 1:57.21, Faith Wilker (SR) Payton Berger (SR) Tori Ahrens (JR) Sara Cavin (FR); 20th, Versailles B, 2:02.60, Grace Francis (JR) Alexis Jay (FR) Lauren Menke (FR) Deanna Day (SO); 25th, Versailles C, 2:10.02, Lucy Prakel (SO) Kari Mangen (SR) Shelby Smith (SO) Kasidy Dross (SO); 32nd, Versailles D, 2:17.74, Courtney Batten (JR) Kaia Kruckeberg (SO) Taylor Cordonnier (JR) Claire Keiser (JR)

100 yard backstroke: 23rd, 1:20.98, Batten, Courtney; 35th, 1:30.10, Mangen, Kari; 42nd, 1:46.58, Rush, Katelyn

100 yard breaststroke: 14th, 1:20.01, Menke, Lauren; 23rd, 1:25.33, Berger, Payton; 25th, 1:25.53, Prakel, Lucy; 30th, 1:27.26, Bey, Hannah; 36th, 1:32.83, Cordonnier, Taylor

400 yard freestyle relay: 14th, Versailles A, Courtney Batten (JR) Kaia Kruckeberg (SO) Hannah Bey (SO) Deanna Day (SO); 16th, Versailles B, 5:15.93, Claire Keiser (JR) Lauren Monnin (FR) Kari Mangen (SR) Katelyn Rush (JR)

The team is coached by head swim coach Mark Travis.