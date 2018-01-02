Versailles boys bowling team defeats Ansonia

COLDWATER – Versailles’ bowling teams won West Ohio High School Bowling Conference matches on Saturday at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater.

The Versailles boys bowling team beat Ansonia 2,502-1,923. Sam Bensman led Versailles with games of 169 and 193, Quayd Pearson rolled games of 160 and 165, Luke Shellhaas rolled games of 148 and 176, Brandon Bradley rolled games of 151 and 150, Tyler Gehret rolled a 165, and Bretten Cheadle rolled a 129.

The Versailles boys improved to 4-3 with the win while the Ansonia boys fell to 0-5.

Versailles’ girls beat Minster 2,429-2,138. Makenzie Berning led Versailles with games of 165 and 202, Morgan Barlage rolled games of 127 and 192, Morgan Heitkamp rolled games of 155 and 132, Payton Bulcher rolled a 190, Lindsey Cheadle rolled a 172, Jena Mangen rolled a 147, and Haddi Treon rolled a 145.

The Ansonia girls lost 2,487-1,374 to Coldwater. Sarah Rhoades led Ansonia with games of 125 and 124, Rebecca Thornhill rolled games of 118 and 130, Lexi Shinn rolled games of 115 and 129, and A’Tyah Knowles rolled games of 102 and 94.

Mississinawa Valley’s girls lost 2,092-1,905 to Russia. Payton Reichard led MV with games of 197 and 178, Airrika Westfall rolled games of 111 and 132, Kali Copeland rolled games of 118 and 123, Elizibeth Mangas rolled games of 85 and 144, and Karista Davidson rolled games of 79 and 106.

Versailles’ girls improved to 5-1 with their win while Mississinawa Valley’s girls fell to 0-4 and Ansonia’s girls fell to 0-5.

The WOHSBC teams will return to action on Saturday at Woodcrest Lanes in Union City. At 9:45 a.m. the girls teams will bowl with Ansonia taking on Mississinawa Valley and Versailles taking on New Bremen. At 1 p.m. Ansonia’s boys will face Coldwater, Mississinawa’s boys will face Fort Loramie, and Versailles’ boys will face St. Henry.

For more information about the WOHSBC, visit the conference’s website at wohsbc.com.

